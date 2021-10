On Saturday, Hartford Union High School hosted an all area tournament. The day schedule got changed due to a missing team, so instead of playing three group of three in pool play and a championship match, they grouped us in two group of four teams. Our first game then was against West Bend East. Serving was key especially in the first set when Hailey Hess finished the set serving the last 12 points; however, we racked up 16 kills to keep her at the line! Kills tallied between both sets were led by Rachel Weed with seven, Makenna Burg and Ava Walz with 3 each.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO