CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford Puma scores three stars in latest green car rating

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Green NCAP ratings have also looked at the Mazda 2 and DS 3 Crossback. The latest Green NCAP results have been published, with two small crossovers and one supermini having their eco credentials rated. The Ford Puma has been one of the best-selling cars in the UK this year...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Ronaldo Scores Another Expensive Car

When it comes to soccer or futbol stars, Ronaldois one of the greats, and the man has the car collection to match his achievements on the pitch. His latest addition is a Bentley Flying Spur, a car which retails for well into the six digits. For the athlete it was likely the same kind of financial leveraging as the average person buying a new shirt undergoes, which is to say nothing.
SOCCER
Journal Inquirer

Blue Oval City Expands Ford's Green Footprint

Ford Motor Company has announced a historic $11.4 billion investment to develop and manufacture next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) in Tennessee and Kentucky. Partnering with battery-maker SK Innovation, the Blue Oval brand, as Ford is affectionately known, plans to build electric F-series pickup trucks and advanced lithium-ion battery packs for future Ford and Lincoln EVs at the new sites. The overall initiative will create 11,000 new jobs across both states, supporting the Biden administration's push to increase U.S. employment in the clean energy sector.
BUSINESS
washingtonnewsday.com

All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

New speed limiting feature being added to all new cars. It comes after a report from the European Transport Safety Council found 26,000 road deaths happen in Europe every year. In Europe, all new cars will be required to have speed limiters installed. All new cars in the EU will...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Puma#Energy Efficiency#Fuel Economy#Latest Green Ncap#Skyactiv G
MotorBiscuit

European Drivers Can Buy These Zero-Star Safety Rated Cars, but We Wouldn’t Recommend Them

On American soil, car owners look for affordable vehicles that come with some of the highest car safety ratings around. Five-star scores signify a safe vehicle, which means the car handles well in various crash scenarios. According to Jalopnik, the Latin American markets handle their crash testing a bit differently. Two of its recently tested vehicles came back with bottom-of-the-barrel ratings. Which ones are they, and why are they unsafe?
CARS
Autoblog

This popular car vacuum has over 100,000 5-star ratings on Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Now that the kids are going back to school and fall sports are starting up, it seems there are more opportunities than ever for dirt, grime and crumbs to find their way into our cars. Many of us have our own exterior car wash kits at home, but for whatever reason, interior cleaning doesn't seem to be taken quite as seriously. We've all let a few empty water bottles accumulate in the back seat, a few too many fast food receipts pile up on the ground, and let's be honest, maybe even a french fry or two end up on a floor mat and stick around for far, far too long. Luckily, there's a popular, affordable way to keep your interior a bit less dirty in the form of the ThisWorx car vacuum, on sale today for 30% off.
CARS
Automotive Addicts

New Car Preview: 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor

We recently had the opportunity to experience the new 2021 Ford Bronco in all its Sasquatch off-roading package’s glory. We enjoyed the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 engine and the Bronco’s nearly unmatched cohesiveness that we thought put it slightly over the top of the current Jeep Wrangler. Not to mention, the Bronco was the more agreeable and compliant vehicle to drive on road. To elevate things and compete with the Jeep Wrangler 392, Ford is confirmed to be bringing us the 2023 Bronco Raptor, a performance-injected beast that’s slated to take many traits from the F-150 Raptor.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
inputmag.com

Puma gives soccer star Neymar his first lifestyle collection

Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. has teamed up with Puma for his first lifestyle collection, which celebrates his journey from his hometown of São Vicente to Paris, where he currently plays. Featuring a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories, the collection was created with personal input from Neymar. The soccer player brought ideas to meetings, gave feedback on design, and hand-selected materials, according to a Puma press release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MotorBiscuit

Ford Made a Cool Concept Car Drawing of a Flying Car for Kids

One of the wonderful things about children is their boundless imagination. As adults, people often lose their desire to dream big — whether due to being jaded from the harsh realities of life or self-imposed limitations. However, the mind of a child is full of wonder and inspiration. Ford in Great Britain tapped into this when one of its designers made a cool concept car drawing of a flying car for kids.
CARS
The Independent

Semiconductor shortage pushes new car sales to lowest September this century

Last month was the worst September in more than two decades for the UK’s new car sellers as a global shortage of semiconductors pushed down supplies.New figures show that just 215,312 cars were registered in September. It is more than a third less than the same month last year, which was already low because of the pandemic.It is the weakest September since 1998, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which compiles the data.“This is a desperately disappointing September and further evidence of the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic on the sector,” said SMMT chief executive...
ECONOMY
moneyandmarkets.com

The Great Car Transition — Ford to Tesla

This is what Paul Mampilly predicted for ICE (internal combustion engine) cars in our investment team chat last week. And what an impressive era it’s been. Without ICE vehicles, the modern-day transport and conveniences we enjoy today wouldn’t exist. As NCPedia.org fittingly frames it:. The automobile gave people more personal...
CARS
Shropshire Star

Triumph’s Tiger Sport 660 brings performance and accessibility

New motorcycle uses a comfortable upright riding position. Triumph has introduced a new middleweight adventure sports bike – the Tiger Sport 660. Incorporating a comfortable, upright riding position, the Tiger Sport uses a 660cc triple engine which can be made A2 licence-compliant with an accessory-fit conversion kit. With a low...
CARS
Shropshire Star

Citroen updates Dispatch and e-Dispatch models

Basic list prices have been reduced by £1,000. Citroen has revised both its Dispatch and e-Dispatch vans for 2022. Available to order now, basic prices for the Dispatch have now fallen by £1,000 with the regular van starting from £22,995 and the electric e-Dispatch coming in at £26,450 including the government’s plug-in car grant.
BUYING CARS
kingsvillerecord.com

Blue Oval City Expands Ford's Green Footprint

Ford Motor Company has announced a historic $11.4 billion investment to develop and manufacture next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) in Tennessee and Kentucky. Partnering with battery-maker SK Innovation, the Blue Oval brand, as Ford is affectionately known, plans to build electric F-series pickup trucks and advanced lithium-ion battery packs for future Ford and Lincoln EVs at the new sites. The overall initiative will create 11,000 new jobs across both states, supporting the Biden administration's push to increase U.S. employment in the clean energy sector.
BUSINESS
theunionstar.com

Blue Oval City Expands Ford's Green Footprint

Ford Motor Company has announced a historic $11.4 billion investment to develop and manufacture next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) in Tennessee and Kentucky. Partnering with battery-maker SK Innovation, the Blue Oval brand, as Ford is affectionately known, plans to build electric F-series pickup trucks and advanced lithium-ion battery packs for future Ford and Lincoln EVs at the new sites. The overall initiative will create 11,000 new jobs across both states, supporting the Biden administration's push to increase U.S. employment in the clean energy sector.
BUSINESS
Brenham Banner-Press

Blue Oval City Expands Ford's Green Footprint

Ford Motor Company has announced a historic $11.4 billion investment to develop and manufacture next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) in Tennessee and Kentucky. Partnering with battery-maker SK Innovation, the Blue Oval brand, as Ford is affectionately known, plans to build electric F-series pickup trucks and advanced lithium-ion battery packs for future Ford and Lincoln EVs at the new sites. The overall initiative will create 11,000 new jobs across both states, supporting the Biden administration's push to increase U.S. employment in the clean energy sector.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy