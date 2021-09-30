CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-30 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog have develop across portions of South Texas this morning. Expect visibilities generally ranging from 2 to 5 miles with a few locations seeing visibilities 1 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.

