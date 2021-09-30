CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SWERY's The Good Life Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Launch Day

By Matt Purslow
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Owls Inc. and Playism have announced that The Good Life, the next game from Deadly Premonition creator SWERY, will be available on Xbox Game Pass from launch. The Good Life, which will release on October 15, is a "debt-repayment RPG" that lets you experience a slice of life in the small British town of Rainy Woods. It will launch on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Steam, as well as on the Game Pass subscription service.

