SWERY's The Good Life Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Launch Day

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Square Enix has announced that Marvel's Avengers is coming to Xbox Game Pass this week. Revealed in an Xbox Wire post, Marvel's Avengers will be added to Xbox Game Pass on September 30. It will be available across PC, console, and cloud. The Xbox Game Pass version will be the complete package of all Marvel's Avengers content so far, including Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and the brand new Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion. Microsoft has announced that the October 2021 Xbox Games with Gold are Aaero, Hover, Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, and Resident Evil Code: Veronica X. These four titles represent a value of $74.96 and come with hundreds of Gamerscore points to earn. Aero (Xbox One) will be available starting October 1 through October 31 while Hover (Xbox One) will be available starting October 16 and lasting until November 15. A Donkey Kong-themed area will be added to Super Nintendo World in 2024 as part of plans to expand the Mario-themed section of Universal Studios Japan. As confirmed in a press release by Nintendo, the new area will include further interactive experiences, a variety of stalls selling merchandise and food, and its very own rollercoaster when it opens in 2024. Nintendo has stated that the addition of the new ape-based area will increase the overall size of Super Nintendo World by 70%. Brian has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO