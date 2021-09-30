CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Many Saints of Newark': 5 'Sopranos' episodes you need to watch before the new movie

By Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ob1zX_0cCh3aMG00

Break out the moozadell and gabagool.

“The Many Saints of Newark,” David Chase’s long-awaited prequel movie to his Emmy-winning mob drama “The Sopranos,” finally arrived in theaters and on HBO Max Friday, 14 years after the show went off the air in 2007.

The gritty film stars newcomer Michael Gandolfini as young Tony Soprano, playing the role embodied by his late dad James Gandolfini for six seasons of the HBO hit. The movie is sprinkled with younger versions of fan favorites from the series, including Tony's mom, Livia (Vera Farmiga), Paulie Walnuts (Billy Magnussen) and Tony's Uncle Junior (Corey Stoll), and centers on a character mentioned but barely seen in the show, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola).

Whether you’re new to the “Sopranos” or a longtime fan, here are the episodes you should watch that will help prepare you for “Newark.”

Meet 'The Many Saints of Newark': Inside the criminal roots of 'The Sopranos' family tree

1. Season 1, Episode 7, ‘Down Neck’

“Newark” briefly recreates a flashback from this early episode, when Tony and his rebellious sister Janice (Mattea Conforti in the movie), witness their dad, Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano (Jon Bernthal), being carted off by police while at an amusement park.

Another notable moment from this episode is between Tony’s son, A.J. (Robert Iler), and his mom, Livia (Nancy Marchand), when A.J. tells her that Tony sees a psychiatrist. “He does not,” she disgustedly responds. Livia’s resistance to therapy and anti-depressants is a key sticking point between the younger Livia and Tony in “Newark,” with a heated confrontation about her refusing to take medication and her rigid belief that people who seek help for mental health are weak. A scene between Tony and a school guidance counselor also parallels his older self’s reluctant therapy sessions with Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) from the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16sfwl_0cCh3aMG00
Tony (James Gandolfini, right), and his cantankerous mom, Livia (Nancy Marchand), in "The Sopranos." ANTHONY NESTE, HBO

2. Season 3, Episode 2, 'Proshai, Livushka'

A Black person finally takes center stage in the “Sopranos” universe with Leslie Odom Jr.’s “Newark” character Harold McBrayer, a fixer for Dickie who becomes his rival. Harold confronts racism from disparaging mobsters and goomahs (an Italian term for “mistresses”), as he watches his community literally burn to the ground in the 1967 Newark race riots.

Harold seems like Chase’s attempt at course-correcting. His nuanced arc is in stark contrast to other Black characters we saw throughout “Sopranos,” who were stereotyped as drug addicts (“Watching Too Much Television”), gangsta rappers (“A Hit is a Hit”) and nameless criminals (“Unidentified Black Males”). In fact, the only Black person with a noteworthy recurring role was Noah (Patrick Tully), the half-Black, half-Jewish boyfriend of Tony’s daughter, Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler). Tony’s racism is perhaps most overtly exposed in this uncomfortable episode, in which he hurls slurs at Noah and eventually drives a wedge between the smitten college couple.

3. Season 4, Episode 1: 'For All Debts Public and Private'

In this tense Season 4 opener, Chris tracks down the cop, Barry Haydu (Tom Mason), who allegedly murdered his dad, Dickie. Breaking into his home and handcuffing him, Chris angrily interrogates Barry, who denies any involvement in the killing. “Newark” depicts Dickie’s death outside his home when Chris was just a baby, allowing viewers to see whether Barry really killed him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZwBK_0cCh3aMG00
Deceased "Sopranos" mobster Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) narrates "The Many Saints of Newark." ANTHONY NESTE, HBO

4. Season 6, Episode 18: 'Kennedy and Heidi'

"Newark" opens with a shot of Chris’ tombstone, with Chrissy himself narrating from beyond the grave. "I met death on Route 23," he says. Chris, of course, is referring to this late Season 6 episode when he gets into a car accident while driving one night with Tony. Chris asks Tony to call him a taxi because he wouldn't pass a sobriety test. But after noticing a tree branch impaled the empty infant car seat, Tony realizes that Chris would've killed his own baby daughter had she been in the vehicle. He then pinches Chris' nose until he suffocates to death while choking on his own blood.

5. Season 6, Episode 21: 'Made in America'

Plenty of famous "Sopranos" locales pop up throughout "Newark," including mobster hangout Satriale's Pork Store. But none is more iconic than Holsten's ice cream parlor, where Tony may or may not have gotten whacked to the tune of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" while out to dinner with his family in the much-debated series finale. Holsten's makes a couple of appearances in the new movie when a young Tony and his best friend Artie Bucco (Matteo Russo) go there after school. Later in the film, teenage Tony anxiously waits for somebody at the restaurant. (Cue the doorbell.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Many Saints of Newark': 5 'Sopranos' episodes you need to watch before the new movie

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Edie Falco reprised her Carmela Soprano role for The Many Saints Of Newark, but her appearance was left in the cutting-room floor

“We had Edie come in and she dressed up as Carmela and we shot something with her and it wound up not being in the final movie but it was a great excuse to see her again," said Alan Taylor, The Sopranos prequel movie's director. "She’s so ridiculously talented and she’s also one of these people who – and it seems to frequently be women – that manage to be perfect actors and also the sanest people you’ve ever met in your life." He added: “There was some confusion as to how best launch the movie. How to start the movie. So we tried a few things and that was one of them. If you’ve seen the movie you’ll see that we begin it in a very different way now but that wasn’t always the idea.” ALSO: David Chase tells Marc Maron he chose Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" to end the series because it got a bad reaction from The Sopranos crew.
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

James Gandolfini Got So Drunk Filming ‘The Sopranos,’ They Chained Him To A Tree So He Wouldn’t Fall Off A Cliff

We’ve all been there at some point. You’re hanging out with your buddies, having a few drinks, and one of your friends has a few too many…. Or a shit ton too many, and next thing you know they’re flying around like a bat outta hell, being an absolute nuisance, and you just want to tie them to a tree so they can’t hurt themselves or somebody else.
TV & VIDEOS
wmleader.com

Ray Liotta reveals why he passed on role in ‘The Sopranos’

The rumor mill has swirled for quite a while that Ray Liotta was offered the lead role of Tony in “The Sopranos” and he turned it down. However, that was never the case. Liotta, 66, explained in an interview with the Guardian that he was approached by the HBO mob drama’s creator David Chase to play a different character.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Robert De Niro Introduces Premiere of ‘Sopranos’ Movie ‘Many Saints of Newark’: ‘I Have a Certain Fondness for Prequels to Gangster Stories’

“I’m not coming back to ‘The Sopranos,’” Aida Turtorro, the two-time Emmy nominee for her role as Janice Soprano in the iconic HBO series, said Wednesday on the red carpet for the show’s long-awaited prequel movie, “The Many Saints of Newark.” “The truth is,” she said, “I’m not sure I ever left.” Inside the film’s world premiere—where the Beacon Theatre in New York City overflowed with guests, including Edie Falco, Steve Buscemi, Steven Van Zandt and cast members Michael Gandolfini, Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Vera Farmiga, Corey Stoll and Ray Liotta — Robert De Niro took the stage. “‘The Sopranos’...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Bracco
Person
Nancy Marchand
Person
Alessandro Nivola
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Michael Imperioli
Person
Vera Farmiga
Esquire

Where the Cast of The Sopranos Is Now

At long last, The Many Saints of Newark is here. The long-awaited Sopranos prequel film premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1, and sets out to provide some Sopranos family history, as well as explain what happened back in the ‘60s when Tony was a teenager to inform the later events of David Chase’s beloved HBO series.
MOVIES
Best Life

A.J. From "The Sopranos" Quit Acting & Has a Totally Different Job Now

When Robert Iler was 12 years old, he shot the pilot for a show that would become one of the most acclaimed series of all time. Iler played Tony Soprano's (James Gadolfini) son A.J. on The Sopranos from 1999 to 2007, meaning he spent all of his teen years on the influential HBO show. But, even though The Sopranos was a major success and is still loved by many fans, Iler took a different path in life after it concluded instead of continuing with acting. He's also never seen most of the series he acted in, even though he is planning to watch the new prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
theplaylist.net

David Chase Says He Was “Barely Talking” To James Gandolfini By The End Of ‘The Sopranos’ Run

After many years in the works, today sees “The Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” hitting both theaters and HBO Max. The film is intended to work as a stand-alone gangster film but also gives fans some insight into the early days of Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini and the legendary gangster father of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli), Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Many Saints Of Newark#Saints#The Sopranos#Hbo
CinemaBlend

The Many Saints of Newark Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About The Sopranos Prequel

The story of The Sopranos continues, sort of. David Chase, the man who brought us the crime drama series, co-wrote with Lawrence Konner The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to the HBO show. The film was directed by Sopranos vet Alan Taylor (who won an Emmy for his direction of the series) and stars Alessandro Nivola, Michael Gandolfini, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Many Saints of Newark Trailer #2 Introduces Tony Soprano's Mentor Dickie Moltisanti

As October 1 gets closer and closer, Warner Bros. is letting us into the world of the young Anthony Soprano. The second trailer for The Many Saints of Newark introduces us to the man 'who made Tony Soprano,' his uncle and mentor Dickie Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola. We also get a glimpse of Aldo 'Hollywood Dick' Moltisanti, played by Ray Liotta, who has his own wisdom to impart, even if it is from prison. "Pain comes from always wanting things," Aldo says. "But what do I know? I'm a murderer."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Slate

The Sopranos Prequel Has One Thrilling Character, and It’s Not Tony

Anyone who watched The Sopranos during its original airing remembers where they were for the series finale in 2007. I was at a Slate company retreat at the Mohonk Mountain House in the Catskills, where the airing of the last episode was a big enough deal that the hotel’s staff wheeled out a large TV for us all to watch together after our Sunday night group dinner. When the last scene, of mob boss Tony Soprano and his family meeting at an ice cream parlor where he might or might not have been about to get whacked, abruptly cut to a black screen, we had good reason to think the cause might have been a power outage; after all, we were at an old Quaker resort in the mountains, where the TV reception had reason to be iffy.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
963kklz.com

Steven Van Zandt Was Originally Tapped to Play Tony Soprano

Steven Van Zandt famously played Silvio Dante in HBO’s The Sopranos, but if creator David Chase had his way, the E Street guitarist would’ve played Tony Soprano. In a new interview with Cleveland.com to promote his new book Unrequited Infatuations, which comes out tomorrow (September 29), he briefly touches on the potential casting choice saying, “…It was one of those weird things. (Chase) wanted unusual, new faces and he really thought I could do it, and out of pure ignorance naiveté I thought I could do it. Luckily HBO wouldn’t let him (chuckles) so we ended up with one of the greatest actors of all time, Jimmy G (Gandolfini).”
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

The Sopranos Didn’t Terminate Robert Patrick, They Busted Him Out

The Many Saints of Newark will tell stories about things our friends, and friends of friends, did before the events on The Sopranos. We’ll see a young Paulie Gualtieri, Silvio Manfred Dante, and Artie Bucco, all who knew Tony Soprano as a kid. One childhood friend you might not see is a prequel version of Davey Scatino. Last we heard, in the appropriately named episode “The Telltale Moozadell,” he’s now “in a mental health facility in Nevada.”
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Led Michael Imperioli to Depressing Realization About His ‘Sopranos’ Character

[This story contains spoilers for The Many Saints of Newark.] When Michael Imperioli made the decision to reprise his iconic Sopranos character in The Many Saints of Newark, he had no idea his understanding of Christopher Moltisanti would be forever altered. With the beloved HBO Mafia drama still being a major force in his life thanks to Talking Sopranos, the popular podcast Imperioli co-hosts with fellow series alum Steve Schirripa, the veteran actor knew there was a massive appetite for the show and characters. So, when creator-writer David Chase brought him the script for The Many Saints of Newark, Imperioli told The...
MOVIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

261K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy