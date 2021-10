I never thought I’d be one of those Moms sending their children to a Montessori school, but it can’t be a coincidence that the founders of Google, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and many more of the world’s most successful people went to Montessori schools. It also can’t be a coincidence that many top tech execs and entrepreneurs are very strict about keeping their children away from tech, social media, etc. While it might be tempting to get the latest gadgets and flashy toys for our children, the value in going back to the basics can’t be over-stated – and in fact, those “basics” aren’t so basic. Montessori toys are incredibly deliberate and thoughtful and no one has perfected them better than Lovevery.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO