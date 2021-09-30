“Won’t somebody think of the arsonists?” asks Arnie Simmer, President of the UK Pyromania Association. “They are undoubtedly the forgotten victims of this current petrol shortage. I’ve no doubt that if anyone bothered to look at the crime statistics, they would find that there has been a sharp drop of in arson attacks since this business started.” Simmer’s impassioned plea for consideration comes against the background of Britain’s current crisis at the petrol pumps, brought on by drivers panic buying in response to possible delivery disruption stemming from HGV driver shortages. “Without doubt, petrol is the accelerant of choice for both professional and amateur arsonists, being easy to obtain and store,” he explains. “Moreover, filling up a petrol can at the pumps wouldn’t arouse suspicion. Just think of the money that professional arsonists are losing from not being able to burn down properties to order?” Indeed, top professionals can apparently command high fees for deliberately burning down commercial properties – as Simmer points out, there is a real skill to torching a large structure, while ensuring that there is no apparent connection to the owner and that nobody gets hurt. “Let’s not forget the owners of the buildings currently not being burned down who are missing out on some pretty big insurance pay outs,” says Simmer. “They are just as much victims of this fuel crisis as the professional arsonists.”