Even without their normal No. 4 runner, Folsom High’s varsity boys’ cross country team still came out on top at the Del Oro Invitational on Saturday. Racing at a super fast new course at William Jessup University, the Bulldogs placed first in the varsity boys’ division, scoring 38 points to finish in front of runner-up Vista del Lago’s 79 points. Arvind Mohanraj and Lorenzo Ciubal stepped up for the Bulldogs in the absence of Liam Bayer. Ciubal ran 15th in 16 minutes, 37.5 seconds, while Arvind Mojanraj rounded out the scorers for the Bulldogs by placing 16th in 16:39.1.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO