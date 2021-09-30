BTS' V Posts Selfie With Expensive Wine, ARMY Members Rush To Buy The Drink Online
BTS' V posted a selfie holding a bottle of wine Wednesday and as usual, it sent his fans into a frenzy as they vied with each other to buy the expensive drink online. Kim Taehyung, aka V, shared the photo on his Twitter account and it soon went viral, with the post receiving more than two million likes. It was V's first Twitter post since 2019. Within minutes, the topic "Kim Taehyung" started trending on Twitter, Koreaboo reported.www.ibtimes.com
