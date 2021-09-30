CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS' V Posts Selfie With Expensive Wine, ARMY Members Rush To Buy The Drink Online

Cover picture for the articleBTS' V posted a selfie holding a bottle of wine Wednesday and as usual, it sent his fans into a frenzy as they vied with each other to buy the expensive drink online. Kim Taehyung, aka V, shared the photo on his Twitter account and it soon went viral, with the post receiving more than two million likes. It was V's first Twitter post since 2019. Within minutes, the topic "Kim Taehyung" started trending on Twitter, Koreaboo reported.

Will BTS Disband Soon? Disbandment Rumors Send ARMYs Into Frenzy

BTS almost disbanded in the past due to the personal and group struggles they dealt with prior to their Hollywood journey. BTS currently stands at the peak of their career, but it never saves them from alarming disbandment rumors. BTS Plagued With Disbandment Rumors. Despite their soaring career, BTS has...
Famous Japanese comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura reveals that V is his favorite BTS member

Known as Teteland, the list of Japanese celebrities with V as their bias keeps on getting longer each day. On Nippon Broadcasting System's popular radio show "All Night Nippon," Teruyoshi Uchimura, a Japanese actor, dramatic performer, one of the most famous and influential comedians, revealed that Taehyung is his bias in BTS. He revealed he discovered the group through his children and that he's now a big fan of them.
BTS's V left fans breathless with his covers in the new 'RUN BTS' episode

During the new RUN BTS episode that aired on Tuesday, September 28, fans gushed over BTS V's outstanding raw live vocal. V bewitched everyone with his warm, rich, soulful voice, covering 취중진담 (Drunken Truth) by Exhibition also called "my tipsy confession" and "Coward" by Buzz. Calling it "V's lower register...
BTS V's duality wows at Global Citizen Live concert

On September 26, BTS performed their hit songs' Butter' and 'Permission to Dance' for Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour global event that promotes taking action on today's most pressing global issues. Kim Taehyung. , aka V, has dominated top search results for 'King of Duality' on Google for years for...
BTS Net Worth 2021: Who’s The Richest Member So Far?

BTS members’ net worths continue to grow as the K-pop group invades Hollywood, and the amount they earned these past years is truly shocking. BTS members’ net worths remain different, proving that they grow as a group and individually. These past years, BTS successfully outshined other groups and became the...
Korean ARMYs are envious of the ARMYs in North America as BTS announces their first in-person concert in 2 years will be in LA

BTS just announced their first in-person concert in approximately 2 years, 'Permission To Dance On Stage - LA.'. The event is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, from November 27-28 and from December 1-2, for a total of 4 shows. Ticketing details will be available via Weverse accordingly, with sales taking place via Ticketmaster.
BTS Flirted With Aliens In The "My Universe" Video And ARMYs Are Jealous AF

ARMYs can’t deal after watching Coldplay and BTS’ “My Universe” music video. The five-minute-long clip takes fans on a journey to a distant galaxy where music isn’t allowed. The two bands, along with a group of aliens called Supernova 7, communicate through holograms and show that their voices can’t be silenced by playing “My Universe” aloud. Fans loved the video so much that they called it a visual masterpiece. However, one scene especially had them talking since it involved J-Hope and Jungkook flirting with aliens. You need to check out these tweets about Coldplay and BTS' "My Universe" video — because they’re a lot.
