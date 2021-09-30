CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARCANE (2021) TV Show Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld stars in the Animated TV series about two Warring Societies [Netflix]

By Rollo Tomasi
film-book.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix‘s Arcane (2021) TV show trailer has been released. The Arcane trailer stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc, and Harry Lloyd. Crew. Ash Brannon directed all of the episodes of Arcane. Jang Chol Lee is the Visual Development Artist on the...

wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
film-book.com

VIKINGS: VALHALLA (2022) Teaser Trailer: The spinoff sequel to VIKINGS takes Place 100 Years Later [Netflix]

Netflix‘s Vikings: Valhalla (2022) first look teaser trailer has been released. The Vikings: Valhalla teaser trailer stars Laura Berlin, Sam Corlett, Bradley Freegard, Frida Gustavsson, Caroline Henderson, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Asbjorn Krogh, David Oakes, Julian Seager, Leo Suter, Pollyanna McIntosh, John Kavanagh, Paaru Oja, Louis Davison, and Bosco Hogan. Crew.
VALHALLA, NY
film-book.com

ANIMAL KINGDOM: Season 5, Episode 12: Loose Ends TV Show Trailer [TNT]

TNT‘s Animal Kingdom: Season 5, Episode 12: Loose Ends TV show trailer has been released. Animal Kingdom: Season 5 stars Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Emily Deschanel, Ben Robson, Christina Ochoa, Jon Beavers, Scarlett Abinante, Houston Towe, and Leila George. Season Plot Synopsis. Animal Kingdom: Season 5’s plot synopsis:...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in October and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Colin in Black and White” (available October 29) Why Should I Watch? Wow, where to begin? I guess you have to start with the man himself, Colin Kaepernick. The former NFL quarterback who shined a spotlight on police brutality and systemic oppression through protest serves as co-creator and onscreen narrator in his six-part coming-of-age story. Then there’s Ava DuVernay — the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind “Selma” and “When They See Us” handles co-creator, executive producer, and pilot director duties (and she also directs all of Kaepernick’s present-day scenes). Jaden Michael will play Young Colin, and really, that sums up all you...
NFL
Popculture

Disney+ Pulls George Clooney Movie Without Notice

Disney+ doesn't let subscribers know when movies are pulled, leading to rude awakenings each month as films start to disappear. Despite most people thinking that Disney+ houses every Disney movie and show, that isn't true. Some of the back catalog was never added, and many titles come-and-go regularly due to pre-established streaming deals with other platforms. Case-and-point: See what just happened to the George Clooney movie Tomorrowland.
MOVIES
PC Gamer

Here's the trailer for Arcane, the League of Legends Netflix show

Netflix has released the official trailer for Arcane, the League of Legends animated series, bringing the world's biggest game to the world's biggest streaming service. Coming to Netflix this fall, Arcane will tell the origin stories of League of Legends characters Jinx and Vi alongside the stories of Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor.
TV SERIES
dotesports.com

Netflix reveals voice cast for upcoming League of Legends animated series, Arcane

Netflix has revealed the voiceover cast for the upcoming League of Legends animated series, Arcane. With many familiar faces from the entertainment industry tackling the voices of iconic League champions, Arcane tells the origin story of some of the game’s most prolific original characters through an entirely new lens. The...
TV SERIES
editorials24.com

Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell & Kevin Alejandro Among Voice Cast For Netflix ‘League Of Legends’ Animated Series

Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, Dickinson), Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Army of the Dead) and Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer, The Returned) are among the actors who will lend their voices to the iconic characters of Riot Games’ League of Legends. Netflix has unveiled the voice cast for its upcoming animated series Arcane, inspired by...
TV SERIES
heyuguys.com

Eugenio Derbez stars in trailer for Apple TV series ‘Acapulco’

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for ‘Acapulco,’ a new Spanish- and English-language comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, who also executive produces. The series tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

BATWOMAN: Season 3 TV Show Trailer for the DC Comics Series has been Released [The CW]

The CW‘s Batwoman: Season 3 TV show trailer has been released. Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Elizabeth Anweis, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang, and Rachel Skarsten. Developed by Greg Berlanti and executive produced and written by showrunner Caroline Dries. Season 1 Plot Synopsis. Batwoman‘s plot synopsis: “Ryan Wilder...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Feels Like A Collection Of Anime Cover Songs With Only A Few Hits [Review]

There’s a story, it might be apocryphal, about how George Lucas went to Toshiro Mifune to offer him the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Star Wars.” It makes sense, right? It’s widely known how Lucas was inspired by, and cribbed heavily from, Akira Kurosawa’s “The Hidden Fortress,” the star of whom is Mifuni of course, and what with the robes and the swords and that “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is nobody’s idea of an obvious nom de plume for Sir Alec Guinness, Mifune. And as the story goes, as Mifune’s daughter tells it, he turned Lucas down because “he was concerned about how the film would look and that it would cheapen the image of samurai.” He wasn’t wrong. “Star Wars” does reduce the Samurai and Bushido to vague pop pronouncements about elegant weapons for more enlightened ages – but I didn’t understand that as a three-year-old who didn’t speak English watching a movie in the theater for the first time.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix shares first trailer for The Sandman TV series

Netflix has shared the first teaser for their upcoming Sandman TV series at their global fan event Tudum. The short clip is a live-action adaptation of the occult ritual that captures Dream (Tom Sturridge) and kicks off the whole story. Based on The Sandman comic books, written by Neil Gaiman...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

