CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Twisted Metal Revival Is in the Works by Destruction All-Stars Developer – Report

By Francesco De Meo
wccftech.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rumored Twisted Metal series revival, is in development by Lucid Games, according to a new report that has been shared online. This new report from VGC revealed that the studio behind the PlayStation 5 exclusive Destruction All-Stars is currently working on the next entry in the classic Sony series. This new game is apparently being built around a free-to-play model, and it will release in 2023 to coincide with the launch of the TV show.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsbrig.com

Star Wars game from Quantic Dream in development, reports say

The studio behind Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human, Quantic Dream, is moving from androids to droids. It’s developing a new Star Wars game, according to reports from DualShockers and Kotaku. According to both reports, Quantic Dream is already 18 months into development of its unannounced Star Wars project.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Minecraft developer Mojang reportedly working on two new projects

According to recent reports, Minecraft developer Mojang could be working on at least two new games based on the hit franchise. Video Games Chronicle cites sources saying that the two new projects are original games and not part of either the main Minecraft or its spin-off Minecraft Dungeons. The fact...
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Detroit: Become Human developers are reportedly working on a Star Wars game

Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney would be reintroducing the Lucasfilm Games brand, and with it the exclusivity between Star Wars and EA had ended, opening up new opportunities for Star Wars games created by other developers. A new rumor now suggests that Quantic Dream, developers of the popular Detroit: Become Human, are currently in development of their own Star Wars project.
VIDEO GAMES
985thesportshub.com

Anthony Mackie Joins Twisted Metal Series

Ever since Detective Pikachu and The Witcher were released, it seems the curse on video game adaptations, be their movies or TV shows, has been broken. Since then we’ve got a great Sonic the Hedgehog Movie and Netflix is knocking it out of the park with their video game to anime adaptations like Castlevania. Now, joining the ranks of high profile actors Henry Cavil and Ryan Reynolds as video game characters on the screen, Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie has been cast in an upcoming tv series, Twisted Metal.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Jaffe
Person
Jeff Grubb
wegotthiscovered.com

Twisted Metal Reportedly Set For Revival On PS5 With Lucid Games At The Helm

Longtime PlayStation gamers will remember the chaos and destruction that comes with one of the platform’s most iconic vehicular combat titles Twisted Metal and there seems to be good news for fans of the franchise. According to reports, Twisted Metal has been handed over from PlayStation to Destruction All-Stars developer...
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Rumoured Twisted Metal Game Reboot Planned For Release Alongside TV Series Starring Anthony Mackie

The production of the live-action television series for Twisted Metal is shaping up, with the casting of Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame) as the protagonist, John Doe, confirmed. Naturally, this has led to fans of the vehicular combat game franchise clamouring for a new playable title. Sure, watching the new Captain America go toe-to-toe with Sweet Tooth will be fun, but it cannot compare to players actually controlling wacky vehicles while launching missiles at other equally ridiculous vehicles.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

New Twisted Metal Game Is in the Works to Coincide With 2023 TV Series

A New Twisted Metal Game Is Reportedly Being Developed By Destruction AllStars Devs. Twisted Metal was one of the bigger, more popular titles on the original PlayStation. Fortunately for its fans, Sony apparently wants to give the franchise one more go. According to multiple reports, a new Twisted Metal game is currently in development to coincide with an upcoming TV show that stars Anthony Mackie.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Report: A new Twisted Metal game is in production

Those ever so secret ‘sources’ have told VGC that a new entry in the Twisted Metal franchise is in production. Lucid games, the team behind Destruction All-Stars, is said to be on development duties and the game is in the early stages of creation. It is suggested the game will...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twisted Metal#Game Development#Vgc
knowtechie.com

Sony is reportedly rebooting the Twisted Metal franchise on PS5

The video game landscape has been missing the chaotic, senseless destruction that we all loved about Twisted Metal for a long time now. Fortunately, it looks like that might be changing and we could finally see a new game from the classic franchise soon. According to a new report from...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Report: Developers were working on 4K games for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch’s new OLED model is launching globally in less than a week, giving players access to a slightly improved version of the hybrid console after four years of the original version on the market. But according to a new Bloomberg report, at least 11 development companies, including Zynga,...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Rumour: Konami Planning Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Castlevania Revivals

Konami is reportedly planning to revive its Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Castlevania franchises as it maps a return to the premium game space following an internal restructure at the start of this year. That's according to sources speaking to VGC, who claim the company wants to focus on its biggest brands after exploring the Pachinko business for the past decade. Plans for the series revivals are set to be officially announced next year at various industry events, with the first to release being a new Castlevania game.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Castlevania reimagining and Metal Gear 3 remake in the works at Konami - report

Konami is planning to release new entries and remakes for some of its largest franchises, which include Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid, according to a new report. According to publishing sources speaking anonymously with VGC, Konami is working to bring the franchises back after a few years of languishing on the back burner.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
ComicBook

Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Reportedly in Development

A full-blown remake of Konami's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is said to now be in development. While many fans have been under the impression in recent years that Konami would look to soon remake the original installment in the long-running stealth-action franchise, the publisher is said to have instead partnered with an outside studio to recreate the first mainline entry which featured the protagonist of Big Boss.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Multiple Silent Hill Games Are Reportedly In Development As Konami Looks To Revive Horror Franchise

According to sources at VGC, Konami is looking to resurrected Silent Hill in a big way, with multiple titles in the psychological horror franchise currently in the works. There’s obviously been a lot of chatter about Silent Hill making a comeback over the past year or so, and now, it’s claimed that a number of new entries in the series are in the works at external development studios.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Capcom Wants PC to be Their Main Platform, Aiming for 50 Percent PC Sales by 2022/2023

Traditionally, Japanese developers have been wary of PC development, preferring instead to focus on consoles, with Capcom being a prime example of the phenomenon. For years, Capcom games simply didn’t come out on PC, and then there was a period where the publisher gained a reputation for lousy PC ports, with classics like Resident Evil 4 and Devil May Cry 3 being all but ruined on computers. Thankfully, in recent years Capcom has got their act together on PC, with games like Monster Hunter: World and Devil May Cry V getting very respectable PC versions.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition Is up for Pre-Order for PS4, PS5, for Just $49.99 on Amazon

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the latest action-adventure game that you can immerse yourself in, and if you were patient enough to wait, then congratulations, your wait has come to reward you in the form of a Deluxe Edition that is available for the PS4 and PS5. The Deluxe Edition for the PS4 and PS5 costs $49.99 on Amazon, and it includes the following content.
RETAIL
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Update: The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently in stock and available to pre-order at Amazon, Argos, the My Nintendo Store, Game, Smyths Toys and Simply Games. Read on for more information. In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went,...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Jett: The Far Shore Review – Rage of Discovery

Indie space exploration games have had a bit of a moment in recent years, with everything from No Man’s Sky to Outer Wilds letting players tackle that final frontier. That said, most of these games are still rather fanciful, not really showing how challenging and intimidating venturing to new worlds would really be. Enter Jett: The Far Shore, a more down-to-earth (er, so to speak) take on planetary exploration that’s more about the basics like shelter and survival than uncovering the secrets of the cosmos.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy