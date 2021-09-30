Twisted Metal Revival Is in the Works by Destruction All-Stars Developer – Report
The rumored Twisted Metal series revival, is in development by Lucid Games, according to a new report that has been shared online. This new report from VGC revealed that the studio behind the PlayStation 5 exclusive Destruction All-Stars is currently working on the next entry in the classic Sony series. This new game is apparently being built around a free-to-play model, and it will release in 2023 to coincide with the launch of the TV show.wccftech.com
