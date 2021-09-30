Twisted Metal Revival Is in the Works by Destruction All-Stars Developer – Report

Konami is reportedly planning to revive its Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Castlevania franchises as it maps a return to the premium game space following an internal restructure at the start of this year. That's according to sources speaking to VGC, who claim the company wants to focus on its biggest brands after exploring the Pachinko business for the past decade. Plans for the series revivals are set to be officially announced next year at various industry events, with the first to release being a new Castlevania game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO