Three teenagers from New York City are accused of stealing mail from a U.S. Postal Service drop box hours before dawn Friday in Bethlehem, according to police. Bethlehem police say they received a report of a theft in progress about 3:23 a.m. Friday at the Lehigh Shopping Center on West Union Boulevard. A security monitoring service had observed on camera three individuals taking mail from the drop box at the mall, police said.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO