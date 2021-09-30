CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Tangram House West Nears Completion in Downtown Flushing, Queens

By Vanessa Londono
New York YIMBY |
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales recently kicked off for Tangram House West as the mixed-use development nears completion in Downtown Flushing, Queens. Developed in a joint partnership between F&T Group and SCG America and designed by Margulies Hoelzli Architecture, Tangram yields 1.2 million square feet with retail, residential, office, and hotel components. Bound by College Point Boulevard, Prince Street, and 37th and 39th Avenues, the 13-story building at 133-27 39th Avenue has 132 residential units. Inventory mix breaks down to 105 studio and one-to-two-bedroom residences, plus 27 penthouses ranging from one- to four-bedrooms layouts.

