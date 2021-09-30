CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forza Horizon 5 PC Requirements Revealed

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Forza Horizon 5 now just a little more than a month away, concrete details about the game are going to come in thick and fast. If you’re planning on playing the game on PC, whether that’s through the Microsoft Store or via Steam, Playground Games has now revealed the full system requirements for the game across three presets- minimum, recommended, and ideal. The minimum requirements have been updated from what had been previously revealed.

