Man Utd & Liverpool among Premier League giants tracking Florian Wirtz

Everton face their biggest challenge of the season so far when they make the relatively short trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in Saturday’s early kick-off. The Toffees have had a decent start to the new campaign under Rafa Benitez, winning four of their opening six games and only losing once. But this weekend marks the first time they have played anyone who finished higher than ninth in the Premier League last season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO