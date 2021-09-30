CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby, OH

A visit to Dowds Elementary School

By David Jacobs
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShelby youths at Dowds Elementary School pose for photos during a recent recess. The students were taking part in a variety of outdoor activities on the school's playground area on Sept. 20. Students also enjoyed lunchtime at the school. The hot meal that day featured popcorn chicken, salad, a dinner roll and fresh oranges, all prepared by the school's food service staff. Other students brought their lunches to the Shelby school.

www.sdgnewsgroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Shelby, OH
Education
City
Shelby, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dowds Elementary School

Comments / 0

Community Policy