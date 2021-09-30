Tiger royalty

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Cover picture for the articleWest Liberty-Salem High School celebrates homecoming activities this week, and the following homecoming court members will be honored: from the left, first row: Teagan Boyd, Megan Hollar, Emily Hollar, Aubrey Williams, Grace Winters, Megan Adams, Allyson Gaver and Brittany Neer; and second row: Owen Johnson, Logan Saylor, Isaac Reames, Holden Shafer and Clayton Fissel. The annual homecoming parade and bonfire begins at 6:15 p.m. Thursday (parade line up begins at 5:30 p.m.).The parade, led by grand marshal Kathy Smith and the 2021 homecoming court, will feature floats with fall sports, the Tiger Marching Band, middle school and recreational soccer teams and student council. The parade leaves the park and heads down Pickrelltown Road, turns left onto Main Street heading south through downtown, and left at the Shell Station on Baird Street returning to the park. Immediately following, the community is invited to attend a bonfire at the park. WL-S hosts a pre-game ceremony beginning at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Tiger Stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. The evening begins with homecoming court in the parade of Jeeps followed by crowning the 2021 king and queen. Kick off against West Jefferson is at 7 p.m. The homecoming dance is set for 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

