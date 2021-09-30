Team bonding, leadership important for Rockets’ success this season

The Houston Rockets begin their 2021-22 campaign tonight with a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. The Rockets will be excited to put last season’s league-worst finish behind them. Into the squad are Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Josh Christopher, and Usman Garuba, all acquired on draft night. Houston lost Kelly Olynyk in free agency, but got a nice consolation prize in Daniel Theis. Mostly, the rest of the squad remains unchanged, other than the fact that Houston starts the season a lot healthier than they ended last season. It’s almost as if having a heavily injured team leads to a ton of losses.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO