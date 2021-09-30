CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Team bonding, leadership important for Rockets’ success this season

By Zach_Allen
The Dream Shake
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Rockets’ first day of training camp in Galveston went as planned, as coach Stephan Silas seemed delighted after practice. Silas wants the players to be in “tip-top shape”, which is emphasized for the style of play this season, as the Rockets want to run a lot. But besides camp, the Rockets built their chemistry and leadership in the Bahamas. Jae’ Sean Tate helped orchestrate the reunion at the resort. He said:

www.thedreamshake.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Houston Rockets are 100 percent vaccinated as a team

Houston Rockets, San Francisco, Rolling Stone, National Basketball Association, Galveston Island. A couple days after Rolling Stone reported on a group of NBA players who could be forced to sit out games in certain arenas because they refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said on Monday that the Rockets players are 100 percent vaccinated.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
The Dream Shake

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards preseason game preview

The Houston Rockets begin their 2021-22 campaign tonight with a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. The Rockets will be excited to put last season’s league-worst finish behind them. Into the squad are Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Josh Christopher, and Usman Garuba, all acquired on draft night. Houston lost Kelly Olynyk in free agency, but got a nice consolation prize in Daniel Theis. Mostly, the rest of the squad remains unchanged, other than the fact that Houston starts the season a lot healthier than they ended last season. It’s almost as if having a heavily injured team leads to a ton of losses.
NBA
ClutchPoints

5 things the Rockets must do to ensure a successful rebuild

The hardest thing to do in the NBA is successfully rebuild. General managers are fired every year because they can’t get their teams back on the path to title contention. There’s a reason a lot of the teams at the top of the draft often return the following season. Once you’re at the bottom of the league, it’s really difficult to get to the top.
NBA
theScore

Wall on good terms with Rockets as team seeks trade

The relationship between John Wall and the Houston Rockets remains positive despite both parties deciding the five-time All-Star wouldn't suit up for the team moving forward. Wall and general manager Rafael Stone were talking openly and optimistically about the next steps during Houston's media day. "Ever since I've come here...
NBA
The Dream Shake

NBA 2021/22: Rockets turn to youth as rebuild continues apace

Moving on from the James Harden era was never going to be easy for the Houston Rockets, but most people have been surprised by how difficult it has proved to be. The Rockets finished last season with the worst record in the NBA (17-55), but hopes are high that things will be different this time around.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Eric Gordon
Person
Jalen Green
WTOK-TV

Tailgate: Rockets add to undefeated season on homecoming night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central hosts Canton in their homecoming game. A packed house out at Neshoba and the Rockets get a quick start to the game. Quarterback Eli Anderson leading the Rockets and he will throw a dime to Elijah Ruffin and he will take it all the way up the sidelines and into the endzone. Neshoba takes an early 7-0 lead.
MERIDIAN, MS
ClutchPoints

Christian Wood embraces leadership role on young Rockets team

Houston Rockets big man Christian Wood has never been a player devoid of confidence. It’s why he found his way back into the league after playing overseas. It’s how he broke out as a player in Detroit after coming off the bench for Andre Drummond. And it’s how he carried that trajectory into Houston the following year.
NBA
NBA

Rockets Announce Broadcast Teams

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced their broadcast teams for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. Changes include Craig Ackerman assuming full-time play-by-play duties for AT&T SportsNet, the television home of the Houston Rockets, plus 10-year NBA veteran Ryan Hollins joining Ackerman as the TV color commentator, and former Rocket Mario Elie bolstering AT&T SportsNet’s coverage. In addition, Matt Thomas will become the Rockets full-time radio voice.
NBA
The Dream Shake

How the Rockets should manage their starting and closing lineups

The Houston Rockets Media Day concluded a couple of days ago, and now they are in Galveston for the start of training camp. Some new information came out of Media Day regarding players' off-season workouts, focus going into this season, and excitement for the new year. There was also a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Rockets
The Dream Shake

Preseason could be Dante Exum’s last chance to crack an NBA roster

HOUSTON — When the Houston Rockets begin their four-game preseason schedule on Tuesday, several players will take the court trying to leave an impression on the organization with the optimism of making the 2021-22 final roster. And no player will be under more pressure than Dante Exum. The preseason could...
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy