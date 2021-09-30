Chilly weather for Thursday, warming up for the weekend

We've seen cooler and mostly cloudy conditions this Thursday. Highs will only be in the 50s across the Denver area.

There will be a chance of showers and storms this afternoon, mainly in the mountains. The higher mountain peaks will see a little snow above 9,500 feet, but amounts should be light.

Friday will still be a bit cool, with another round of late-day showers in the high country. Denver should be dry with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The aspen trees will be full-on gold over the central and northern mountains and nearing their peak over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing should remain very good through the next weekend and then will gradually begin to fade from north to south over the next week to 10 days.

Milder and drier weather will return for the weekend — perfect for viewing those aspens!

Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the plains, with a nice fall-like football forecast for the Broncos on Sunday.

