Colorado Springs, CO

Chapel Hills Mall extends community vaccination availability

By Aubry Tucker
 5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Coloradans looking to get a first, second or booster vaccine shot can rely on the Chapel Hills Mall drive-thru vaccination site.

The original closing date for the site was set for September 30th. The site will have the capacity to distribute 1,000 shots each day through October 3rd. After that the site will reduce capacity to 250 shots per day.

You do not need insurance or an ID to be vaccinated. Appointments are not required, but you can still make one here .

The site offers first, second, and third vaccine doses. A third can be either an additional dose or a booster dose, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE). Booster doses are authorized for certain Coloradans at high risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, and additional doses are currently authorized for immunocompromised Coloradans .

Find out if you are eligible for an additional or booster dose .

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov .

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

