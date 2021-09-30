CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 20 best recipes for the weekend

By compiled by Molly Tait-Hyland, Allan Jenkins
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqoC3_0cCgzns300
Gill Meller’s tomatoes in the hole (see below for recipe). Food styling Henrietta Clancy.

Nigella Lawson’s American pancakes or Florence Knight’s ’nduja tortilla? Perhaps add in a side of Sami Tamimi and Tara Wigley’s brilliant green shakshuka, or Lara Lee’s mouthwatering crispy ginger potatoes. Your OFM food weekend starts here. Whatever the occasion: friends over for Saturday brunch, a quiet Sunday breakfast or a smart Sunday dinner, they are all covered. Any weekend recipe you may ever need. Just be sure to finish off with a Ravneet Gill rum baba.

Buckwheat flour goes well with sweet or savoury, but the egg and ham filling for these crepes is the perfect weekend brunch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21isXj_0cCgzns300
Claire Ptak’s cheesy buckwheat crepes with egg and ham. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

Nothing says autumn more than figs, and these sweet and spicy pastries are perfect for the fruit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMjUf_0cCgzns300
Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich’s fig and feta pide. Photograph: Patricia Niven

Turn sweet and juicy tomatoes, with a touch of tangy cheese, into a delicious main-course affair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gOPna_0cCgzns300
Gill Meller’s tomatoes in the hole. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

The perfect weekend brunch – especially with crispy bacon and maple syrup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uqv1_0cCgzns300
Nigella Lawson’s American breakfast pancakes. Photograph: The Observer

Leftover roast chicken? Chunk of blue cheese at the back of the fridge? You have a perfect weekend salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvgaC_0cCgzns300
Classic cobb salad by Emily Nunn. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

This date and tahini version of the classic pud will wrap you in warm comfort

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHysa_0cCgzns300
Tahini toffee pudding by Reem Kassis. Photograph: The Observer

These crunchy cigars of joy are so simple to make

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqIkq_0cCgzns300
Vegetable spring rolls by Rob Allison. Photograph: Kris Kirkham

A vegan and non-vegan version of this pie filled with Greek flavours of dried mint and halloumi, lemon and sesame seeds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxX0o_0cCgzns300
Anna Jones’s halloumi, lemon and caramelised onion pie. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

Smoky Madras curry powder and a sauce gilded with flecks of saffron make this a most luxurious fish pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWc1K_0cCgzns300
Saffron fish pie by Ravinder Bhogal. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

Fresh chard, tangy yoghurt and a hit of chilli makes this moreish brunch dish a real weekend treat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NElyu_0cCgzns300
Green shakshuka by Sami Tamimi and Tara Wigley. Photograph: Jenny Zarins

Served with a mustardy salad and orzo, you can’t go wrong with this chicken marinated in Mediterranean herbs and spices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1cU9_0cCgzns300
Yasmin Khan’s herb and paprika chicken. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

The simplest – but tastiest – of Sunday lunches, which will suitably impress friends and family alike

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZXpi_0cCgzns300
Nigel Slater’s pork and pumpkin. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

Use eggs with vibrant yellow yolks and serve this spicy brunch dish hot from the pan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VM38Q_0cCgzns300
‘Nduja tortilla by Florence Knight. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

Spicy marinated chicken perfect to eat in front of a film with the family on a Saturday night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X5tLH_0cCgzns300
Agie Iya Lopè – Mum’s grilled chicken drumsticks by Lopè Ariyo. Photograph: Ellis Parrinder

Homemade pasta takes a bit of time, so it deserves a special sauce to go with it – like this delicious crab one

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXhIH_0cCgzns300
Tagliarini with dressed crab by Tim Siadatan. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

Slice the lamb and the waft of herbs, garlic and anchovy hits you, one of the best food smells ever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgZ8v_0cCgzns300
Simon Hopkinson’s roast leg of lamb with anchovy, garlic and rosemary. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

A rich, indulgent tart that’s easy to make and perfect for a weekend filled with guests

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hBj3_0cCgzns300
Fergus Henderson’s salted chocolate and caramel tart. Photograph: Jason Lowe

Beautifully crisp, hugely versatile, these potatoes will revolutionise your Sunday lunch side dishes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06oKrJ_0cCgzns300
Kentang kecap dan jahe – crispy soy and ginger roast potatoes by Lara Lee. Photograph: Louise Hagger

This Thai dish is a simple but impressive Saturday night supper to share with friends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zs4vb_0cCgzns300
Choo chee gung – dry red curry with tiger prawns by Wichet Khongphoon. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

A great recipe to have up your sleeve for an impressive weekend dinner party – they also store very well

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqNwH_0cCgzns300
Ravneet Gill’s rum babas. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

