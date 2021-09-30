The 20 best recipes for the weekend

Gill Meller’s tomatoes in the hole (see below for recipe). Food styling Henrietta Clancy.

Nigella Lawson’s American pancakes or Florence Knight’s ’nduja tortilla? Perhaps add in a side of Sami Tamimi and Tara Wigley’s brilliant green shakshuka, or Lara Lee’s mouthwatering crispy ginger potatoes. Your OFM food weekend starts here. Whatever the occasion: friends over for Saturday brunch, a quiet Sunday breakfast or a smart Sunday dinner, they are all covered. Any weekend recipe you may ever need. Just be sure to finish off with a Ravneet Gill rum baba.

Buckwheat flour goes well with sweet or savoury, but the egg and ham filling for these crepes is the perfect weekend brunch

Claire Ptak’s cheesy buckwheat crepes with egg and ham. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

Nothing says autumn more than figs, and these sweet and spicy pastries are perfect for the fruit

Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich’s fig and feta pide. Photograph: Patricia Niven

Turn sweet and juicy tomatoes, with a touch of tangy cheese, into a delicious main-course affair

Gill Meller’s tomatoes in the hole. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

The perfect weekend brunch – especially with crispy bacon and maple syrup

Nigella Lawson’s American breakfast pancakes. Photograph: The Observer

Leftover roast chicken? Chunk of blue cheese at the back of the fridge? You have a perfect weekend salad

Classic cobb salad by Emily Nunn. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

This date and tahini version of the classic pud will wrap you in warm comfort

Tahini toffee pudding by Reem Kassis. Photograph: The Observer

These crunchy cigars of joy are so simple to make

Vegetable spring rolls by Rob Allison. Photograph: Kris Kirkham

A vegan and non-vegan version of this pie filled with Greek flavours of dried mint and halloumi, lemon and sesame seeds

Anna Jones’s halloumi, lemon and caramelised onion pie. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

Smoky Madras curry powder and a sauce gilded with flecks of saffron make this a most luxurious fish pie

Saffron fish pie by Ravinder Bhogal. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

Fresh chard, tangy yoghurt and a hit of chilli makes this moreish brunch dish a real weekend treat

Green shakshuka by Sami Tamimi and Tara Wigley. Photograph: Jenny Zarins

Served with a mustardy salad and orzo, you can’t go wrong with this chicken marinated in Mediterranean herbs and spices

Yasmin Khan’s herb and paprika chicken. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

The simplest – but tastiest – of Sunday lunches, which will suitably impress friends and family alike

Nigel Slater’s pork and pumpkin. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

Use eggs with vibrant yellow yolks and serve this spicy brunch dish hot from the pan

‘Nduja tortilla by Florence Knight. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

Spicy marinated chicken perfect to eat in front of a film with the family on a Saturday night

Agie Iya Lopè – Mum’s grilled chicken drumsticks by Lopè Ariyo. Photograph: Ellis Parrinder

Homemade pasta takes a bit of time, so it deserves a special sauce to go with it – like this delicious crab one

Tagliarini with dressed crab by Tim Siadatan. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

Slice the lamb and the waft of herbs, garlic and anchovy hits you, one of the best food smells ever

Simon Hopkinson’s roast leg of lamb with anchovy, garlic and rosemary. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

A rich, indulgent tart that’s easy to make and perfect for a weekend filled with guests

Fergus Henderson’s salted chocolate and caramel tart. Photograph: Jason Lowe

Beautifully crisp, hugely versatile, these potatoes will revolutionise your Sunday lunch side dishes

Kentang kecap dan jahe – crispy soy and ginger roast potatoes by Lara Lee. Photograph: Louise Hagger

This Thai dish is a simple but impressive Saturday night supper to share with friends

Choo chee gung – dry red curry with tiger prawns by Wichet Khongphoon. Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

A great recipe to have up your sleeve for an impressive weekend dinner party – they also store very well