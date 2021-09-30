Tagliarini with dressed crab recipe by Tim Siadatan

Tagliarini with dressed crab by Tim Siadatan.

Serves 4

white cooked and picked crab meat 80g

brown cooked and picked crab meat 80g

chilli 1, deseeded and finely chopped

parsley 1 tbsp, finely chopped

olive oil 1 tbsp

lemon juice 2 tbsp

unsalted butter 50g

salt and pepper

For the plain pasta dough

00 pasta flour 200g

free-range or organic egg yolks 10 large (140g)

For the pasta dough, pour the flour into a mixing bowl and make a well in the middle. Pour the egg yolks into the well and, with a fork, start to incorporate the flour until crumbs are formed. Alternatively, put the flour in a food processor, turn it on, and pour the yolks in until crumbs form, then transfer to a mixing bowl.

Press the crumbs together with your hands to form a dough (if it’s not forming, add a tiny splash of water). Transfer the dough to a clean surface and start to knead it with your hands for about 5 minutes until it becomes smooth and shiny. With a rolling pin, flatten it into a 1-2cm thick rectangle which is a similar width to your pasta machine, then wrap in clingfilm and rest it for at least 30 minutes in the fridge.

Pasta dough breaks up if rolled when chilled so allow time to bring it up to room temperature again and set up the pasta rolling machine.

If you’re a beginner, you might want to roll the dough in batches of two or three. If so, cut your pasta dough into relevant sections and store them under a damp tea towel until you need it.

If the dough is too wet and sticks to the machine, dust it lightly with flour.

Stage 1: At the widest setting, roll the dough through the machine twice. Take the setting down by one and roll through twice more, then take the setting down once again and roll through a further two times. Fold the dough over, turn the setting back up to the widest setting and then follow this entire process two times over (this is to work the gluten to form a smoother dough and to achieve an even shape that makes it easier to roll).

Stage 2: Starting at the widest setting, roll the dough through twice on every setting until you reach the correct thickness for tagliarini, which is 1-2mm.

Sprinkle the table and pasta sheet with flour, cut into 20cm pieces and lay on top of each other. Turn, and then starting from the shorter end, roll up the layered pasta sheets into a tube. Cut into 2mm strips and shake through your fingers to prevent the pasta sticking together.

In a bowl, mix together the white and brown crab meats, chilli, parsley, olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and a good grind of pepper. Refrigerate until needed.

Bring a large pan of water to the boil and add salt to resemble mild sea water. Add the tagliarini and cook for 2 minutes (if using dried pasta, cook until al dente).

Meanwhile, add a splash of pasta cooking water to a separate pan, add the butter and melt on a low heat, then add the crab mixture.

When the pasta is cooked, remove it from the water and add it to the crab. Keep the pasta cooking water. Vigorously toss the pasta in the pan for at least 30 seconds to work the gluten, adding a splash more starchy cooking water if it starts to dry up. Continue tossing the pasta until the sauce emulsifies. Adjust seasoning if necessary and serve immediately.

From Trullo by Tim Siadatan (Vintage Publishing, £25)

The Observer aims to publish recipes for sustainable fish. Check ratings in your region: UK; Australia; US