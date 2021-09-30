CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Yasmin Khan’s recipe for herb and paprika chicken

By Yasmin Khan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1cU9_0cCgzggy00
Yasmin Khan’s herb and paprika chicken.

You can’t go wrong with this golden roast chicken, marinated in Mediterranean herbs and spices and spatchcocked so it cooks more evenly, keeping it nice and juicy. A technique I’ve been playing with recently is using baking powder to dry out chicken skin, which helps it to crisp up. The longer you leave the baking powder and salt to do this, the better the effect, but I have found that even a brief amount of time helps. Of course, once you’ve let a chicken rest (which you need to do for succulence) the skin will soften anyway, but if you wanted to give it a go, I’ve included the hack below. I like to serve this with a mustardy salad and some orzo pasta or crusty bread on the side.

Serves 4

chicken 1.6kg, free-range or organic

baking powder ¼ tsp

salt ½ tsp

For the marinade

olive oil 3 tbsp

garlic 4 cloves, minced

dried oregano 1½ tsp

sweet paprika 1 tsp

thyme leaves 1 tbsp, or lemon thyme leaves

unwaxed lemon zest of 1, finely grated

lemon juice 1 tbsp

salt and black pepper

For the salad (optional)

crisp lettuce leaves 4 large handfuls

radishes 5, thinly sliced (and the radish tops, roughly torn, if you have them)

carrot 1 medium, shaved using a vegetable peeler

extra virgin olive oil 2 tbsp

red wine vinegar 2 tsp

dijon mustard ¼ tsp

Begin by spatchcocking the chicken. Use scissors or a sharp knife to cut down both sides of the backbone to remove it. Turn the bird over and press down firmly on its breastbone, pulling its legs out to flatten it. I also like to cut off the ends of the legs and wings by cutting along the joints.

Remove any giblets and pat the skin dry with kitchen paper. This bit is really important; you want the skin as dry as possible before you roast it.

Mix the baking powder and salt together and rub this over the chicken skin. Leave this on for at least 20 minutes.

Now mix all the marinade ingredients together with 1 teaspoon of salt and ½ teaspoon of black pepper. (If you aren’t doing the bicarb trick, add ½ teaspoon extra salt, to make a total of 1½ teaspoons.) Rub this on both sides of the chicken, loosening the skin under the breast bone and the thighs so you can get it right in there under the skin too. Leave to marinate for at least 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 220C fan/gas mark 9 and transfer the chicken to a roasting dish. When you are ready to cook, reduce the oven temperature to 180C fan/gas mark 6 and roast the chicken for 35-40 minutes, until it is browned on top and the juices run clear, basting the bird with its juices after 25 minutes. Leave to rest for 10 minutes, uncovered.

If you are serving the salad, assemble the lettuce, radishes and carrot in a serving bowl. Separately whisk the oil, vinegar and mustard together, seasoning well with salt and black pepper, and toss it with the salad. Serve with the chicken.

From Ripe Figs by Yasmin Khan (Bloomsbury, £26)

Comments / 0

Related
thesouthernladycooks.com

APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

This Apple Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a cheesecake in a cobbler. What could be better than cheesecake and cobbler? Just add a big scoop of ice cream or some whipped cream for a dessert your family and friends will love. Ingredients for Apple Cream...
RECIPES
Fox News

Gooey mozzarella and poblano pepper fried chicken: Try the recipe

Mix up your dinner routine with this oh-so-tasty mozzarella and poblano fried chicken recipe. "This dish is originally loosely based off of chicken cordon bleu, but with a Southern twist," executive chef John Zucker of Cru Café in Charleston, South Carolina, tells Fox News. "The roasted pepper and the warm, perfectly melty cheese in the middle just makes you feel warm inside."
CHARLESTON, SC
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

If I were to have a signature dish, this Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo would certainly be in the top five. It’s garlicky and creamy with tons of great flavor. I’ve been making this exact version for years – way before Heather and I got married. It’s one of those dishes that...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Legs#Chickens#Paprika#Herb#Food Drink
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
TODAY.com

10 easy sheet-pan chicken recipes that are perfect for fall

A new season is a great reason to get excited to revamp your dinner routine and there's no easier way to do that than with sheet-pan meals. Chicken is a versatile protein that goes well in so many dishes (and it's one that in most cases, the whole family will eat without dispute!).
RECIPES
theintelligencer.com

Recipes with Rachel: Rotisserie chicken to the rescue

If it’s a weekday and I’m cooking with chicken, it’s either a rotisserie chicken or it’s prepped chicken I made over the weekend. I want weekday cooking to be simple so I actually do it and I’m sure you feel the same!. This Chicken Alfredo Bake is quick, but also...
RECIPES
madison

5 chicken recipes to check out this week

If you've recently returned to work or school, you're probably busier than ever. But that doesn't mean your weeknight dinners need to suffer. To help, here are five easy and fast ways to make chicken.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Vice

Doro Wat (Spicy Ethiopian Chicken Stew) Recipe

1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled and roughly chopped. Rinse the chicken and soak in 4 cups|950 ml water. Squeeze in the juice of the lemons and let soak for 30 minutes, then drain and rinse the chickens thoroughly. Using the tip of your knife, pierce the chicken a few times to help it absorb the flavors later while cooking. Refrigerate until ready to use.
RECIPES
phillystylemag.com

Try This Harissa Chicken Recipe From Philly's Home Appétit

Home Appétit’s Lee Wallach shares a family-favorite recipe for harissa chicken with roasted chickpeas and sweet potatoes. “We use harissa in the kitchen a lot, and I like to cook with it at home too. It’s a spice paste made from peppers that’s originally from Tunisia but is also used as hot sauce in Israel and throughout the Middle East. My mom is Israeli, and I remember having it on our trips to visit family there. I reach for it often because it’s so versatile—it’s a great pantry staple. You can put it on meat, fish, in dressings or dips. It’s also great year-round: You can use it to braise chickpeas in the winter and on fish on the grill in the summer. It’s light but adds depth. Use as much as you want depending on how spicy you like things. We make our own in the kitchen, but there are a lot of good store-bought options. My favorite is from Cava, which you can find at Whole Foods.”
RECIPES
Mashed

Instant Pot Chicken Biryani Recipe

When the average person thinks of Indian food, they probably imagine the cuisine's most common dishes, like chicken tikka masala, saag paneer, samosas, and flatbreads like naan and roti. They also probably think of Indian food as something to order from a local takeout spot, not something that's easy to cook at home. But as it turns out, there's far more to Indian cuisine than its most familiar foods, and it's actually quite doable to whip up a deliciously fragrant Indian dish right in your own kitchen — especially if you have an Instant Pot.
RECIPES
westernmassnews.com

Keto-Friendly Chicken Recipes That Make Wonderful Family Dinners

Chances are your whole family loves chicken. With these keto chicken recipes in your recipe arsenal there's no need to make separate meals for those on the diet and those who aren't; everyone will love them! These recipes show how to make a typi...
RECIPES
Mashed

15-Minute BBQ Chicken Pizza Recipe

Once upon a time in U.S. pizza history, there was really just one kind of pizza. Sure, you could vary your toppings all the way from cheese to pepperoni, with maybe some sausage or mushrooms if you really wanted to go wild. Still, the only kind of cheese on offer was mozzarella, while the sauce was always tomato-based. Well, no more. While the "foodie revolution" may have been a quiet one, it nevertheless shook up eating habits all over the world. Even such a simple item as pizza is now available any way you can imagine. Goat cheese, vegan cheese, no cheese, cauliflower crust, Buffalo sauce ... If you can dream it, you can pizza it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Temple Daily Telegram

Recipe: This baked chicken works as a great base for many meals

If you’re needing a great all-around baked chicken to serve as the base of so many meals, Look no further! This zesty-baked chicken packs the flavor without busting your nutrition goals!. Note: This recipe makes a serving of six chicken breasts. Zesty baked chicken. Ingredients. 6, 6-ounce chicken breasts boneless,...
RECIPES
marksdailyapple.com

Primal, Keto, Grain-free and Paleo Air Fryer Chicken Nuggets Recipe

Chicken nuggets aren’t just kid food. With a Primal spin, they’re great for game day, after school, or a midweek lunch!. Typically, chicken nuggets are breaded, and if you’re leaning more toward a Primal, paleo, or keto way of eating, that doesn’t jibe with your program. Still, nuggets are the ultimate comfort food, and there’s no reason you can’t have them. With a simple ingredient swap, you’ll have crunchy grain-free chicken nuggets that the whole family can’t get enough of.
FOOD & DRINKS
WTVF

Chef Jerod Wilcher's Chicken Pot Pie Recipe

Personal chef and caterer Jerod Wilcher made Chicken Pot Pie. For more of Chef Jerod's recipes visit, www.masterkingchefjerod.com and subscribe to his YouTube channel at Master King Chef Jerod. To contact Chef Jerod for personal chef or catering services, call Kingdom Cuisine Catering Company at (615) 414-7237 or email him at info@masterkingchefjerod.com. Follow @Chef_Jerod on Instagram and "Creative Cooking with Master King Chef Jerod" on Facebook.
RECIPES
Houston Chronicle

Recipe: Smoked Pineapple Chicken

The sweetness of the pineapple allows chicken to take on an island flavor that is sure to be a hit. Instructions: Pat chicken dry with paper towels and place in a large sheet pan. Combine the salt, pepper and poultry seasoning and apply all of it to the chicken, rubbing...
RECIPES
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas With Crispy Bacon

We are all about healthy foods and easy recipes. This chicken fajitas recipe combines both. And yes, at AY About You, bacon is healthy. Don’t @ us with your arguments. We will shut down any bacon negativity. Sheet Pan Roasted Chicken Fajitas With Crispy Bacon Recipe. Recipe courtesy Jacob Carpenter,...
RECIPES
Mashed

Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets Recipe

Chicken nuggets as we know them today are just as much a menu staple as are burgers — in fact, even more so, should the menu be for children. The History Channel tells us they were invented in the early '60s by an agricultural scientist but didn't really catch on until the '80s when McDonald's popularized the McNugget as a leaner alternative to its burgers. (In case you don't recall your diet fads of decades past, this was during the fat-is-evil era when chicken of any sort was seen as being healthier than beef.)
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy