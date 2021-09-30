CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Nigella Lawson’s recipe for American breakfast pancakes

By Nigella Lawson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cmy3h_0cCgzfoF00
Nigella Lawson’s American breakfast pancakes.

These are those thick, spongy American pancakes that are often eaten with warm maple syrup and crisp fried bacon. I love them with the syrup alone, but if you do want bacon, I think streaky is best: you want a crisp salty ribbon of it here. You can easily cook these pancakes by dolloping the batter on to a hot griddle or heavy based pan.

Serves 4-6 plain flour225g

baking powder 2½ tsp

salt a pinch

sugar 1 tsp

eggs 2 large, beaten

butter 30g, melted and cooled

milk 300ml

butter for frying

The easiest way to make these is to put all the ingredients into a blender and blitz. But if you do mix up the batter by hand in a bowl, make a well in the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar, beat in the eggs, melted butter and milk, and transfer to a jug: it’s much easier to pour the batter into the pan than to spoon it. Heat a smooth griddle or pan on the stove.

When you cook the pancakes, all you need to remember is that when the upper side of the pancake is blistering and bubbling it’s time to cook the second side, and this needs only about 1 minute, if that.

I get about 16 silver-dollar-sized pancakes out of this.

Variation: Sprinkle blueberries onto the uncooked side of the pancake just after you’ve poured the batter into the pan.

From How To Be A Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson (Chatto & Windus, £27.50)

Comments / 0

Related
thesouthernladycooks.com

APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

This Apple Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a cheesecake in a cobbler. What could be better than cheesecake and cobbler? Just add a big scoop of ice cream or some whipped cream for a dessert your family and friends will love. Ingredients for Apple Cream...
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Nigella Lawson's hack for instant dessert is the ultimate autumnal comfort food

Do you ever have those days where you think "I need a dessert, pronto"? Well, same. And Nigella Lawson has the answer. Taking to Instagram to share her latest mouth-watering recipe, the celebrity chef shared details of her "near-instant Jumbleberry Crumble," and we can't wait to recreate it as the colder nights draw in.
RECIPES
Jim Woods

The 3 Best Places To Get Breakfast

When you want a good breakfast in the Akron area, most people mention places like Blue Door or Molly Browns. But those are just two great options. There are so many more. Here are three more great places you need to try for breakfast.
AKRON, OH
Parade

59 Cheap Ground Beef Recipes That Work for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

When doing my meal planning for the week, I try to think of meal ideas that are not only simple to cook, can easily feed a crowd, but most importantly, inexpensive. While you could go totally vegetarian (because meat tends to be more costly than veggies), I also like having some protein in my meals, and one of the easiest and most budget-friendly ways to do that is to add ground beef.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigella Lawson
mashed.com

Nigella Lawson Calls These 3 Ingredients Her 'Basic Essentials'

Nigella Lawson has been helping home cooks navigate their way through the kitchen since she wrote her very first cookbook "How to Eat" back in 1998. Loyal fans have been going to Nigella's website and her Instagram page for meal inspiration ever since. Considering the culinary goddess that Nigella is,...
RECIPES
swiowanewssource.com

Pancakes! Atlantic Firemen’s pancake breakfast a big success

ATLANTIC — The annual Firemen’s Donation Breakfast on Sunday morning went over “very, very well,” according to Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel. About 450 people came in for the free will breakfast which included pancakes, eggs and sausage with drinks. While it might have been a little slow when the breakfast opened at 7 a.m. “It got really busy later,” Cappel said.
ATLANTIC, IA
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancakes#Sugar#Breakfast#Food Drink#American#Chatto Windus
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Denny’s brings back Pumpkin Pecan Pancake breakfast

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In celebration of fall, Denny’s is bringing back its fan-favorites and adding some new autumn-inspired treats. The limited-edition breakfast will feature its fall Spotlight Stack, pancakes made real with pumpkin and drizzled with a gooey pecan sauce, according to a press release. Making its fall debut...
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Arkansas Online

Expert offers pancake recipe

September is National Better Breakfast Month. Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist and program outreach coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. "Eating a nutritious, regular meal every morning helps control weight and can guide us toward healthy...
PINE BLUFF, AR
getthegloss.com

Joe Wicks' avo and berry breakfast pot recipe

Breakfast is served in under 15 minutes with this quick and easy recipe from the Veggie Lean in 15 cookbook. This quick and easy breakfast recipe from Joe Wicks' book, Veggie Lean in 15, is ideal for making the night before so that you're ready to get up and go in the mornings. Veggie friendly, the avo and berry pot is one of the many 15-minute meals in the cookbook to help you stay lean alongside your Body Coach workouts. Bon appetit...
RECIPES
olivemagazine.com

Gluten-free breakfast recipes

Looking for gluten-free recipes? There are plenty of gluten-free foods that you can enjoy – check out our breakfast ideas below, then try our easy gluten-free recipes, gluten-free vegan recipes and gluten-free baking ideas. Please note: if you follow a gluten-free diet, always read the label when shopping for ingredients.
RECIPES
International Business Times

National Pancake Day 2021: Mouthwatering Recipe Of Fluffy Japanese Dish

A stack of freshly made warm pancakes can make sleepy mornings so much better, blessing the taste buds with the sweet flavor of the dough and maple syrup or honey. Apart from the taste, people also love this flavorful breakfast staple for a few more reasons -- they are easily made, one can go for the gluten-free variant, and, most importantly, they evoke feelings of nostalgia.
FOOD & DRINKS
myfitnesspal.com

Looking for a healthier pancake recipe

I periodically get a craving for pancakes. I tried the following recipe:. 1 scoop protein powder (I had none so used 1/4 cup regular pancake mix) This ended up being lower calorie than my usual breakfast and more protein, so I like that aspect. My pancakes came out thin, more like crepes. Perhaps the splash of milk watered down the batter and can be omitted? And the taste was decent but I'd like to try some other recipes.
RECIPES
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy