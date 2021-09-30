CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Saffron fish pie by Ravinder Bhogal – recipe

By Ravinder Bhogal
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWc1K_0cCgzevW00
Saffron fish pie by Ravinder Bhogal.

Variations of fish pie are endless – but this one, imbued with smoky Madras curry powder, and a sauce with flecks of saffron in the most luxurious way, is my favourite by far. It’s comforting and cosy, yet the flavours are impressive enough for entertaining. Use smoked fish if you like, but I much prefer the clean flavour of fresh fish with sweet chubby prawns and plenty of freshly chopped coriander.

Serves 6

spinach leaves 200g

2 tbsp

onion 1, finely chopped

leek 1, thinly sliced

celery 2 sticks, thinly sliced

garlic 2 cloves, finely chopped

Madras curry powder 1 heaped tbsp

saffron threads a generous pinch

double cream 300ml

mature cheddar or parmesan 2 handfuls, grated

lemon juice of 1

chopped coriander large handful

cod or other white fish 450g fillet, skinned and pin-boned

peeled raw prawns 200g, deveined

hard-boiled eggs 2, shelled and quartered

sea salt and black pepper

For the topping

whole milk 40ml

double cream 40ml

garlic 1 clove, bruised

black peppercorns ½ tsp

onion 1 small, studded with 4 cloves

bay leaf 1

ground turmeric 1 tsp

smoked hot paprika ½ tsp

floury potatoes 750g, peeled and diced

butter 75g

egg yolks 2

First make the topping. Put the milk and cream into a small saucepan and pop in the garlic, peppercorns, clove-studded onion, bay leaf, turmeric and paprika. Slowly bring to a simmer, then turn off the heat and leave to infuse while you get on with the potatoes. Preheat the oven to 180C fan/gas mark 6.

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil, add the potatoes and cook until tender.

Steam the spinach for the filling in a colander above the pan of potatoes until wilted, then allow to cool slightly and squeeze out any excess moisture with your hands. Chop roughly.

Drain and mash the potatoes until smooth and lump-free. Beat in the butter and egg yolks. Strain the infused milk and cream, discarding the solids, then slowly pour into the mash and combine thoroughly.

For the filling, heat the oil in a frying pan over low-medium heat. Add the onion, leek and celery and cook, stirring frequently, until pale and translucent. Add the garlic, curry powder and saffron, and cook for a further 30 seconds, then pour in the cream and bring to the boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese, lemon juice, coriander and salt and pepper to taste. Put the spinach, fish, prawns and eggs into a pie dish and pour over the sauce. Top with the mash and bake for 30 minutes until bubbling and golden on top. Serve at once.

From Jikoni by Ravinder Bhogal (Bloomsbury, £26)

The Observer aims to publish recipes for sustainable fish. Check ratings in your region: UK; Australia; US

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
thesouthernladycooks.com

APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

This Apple Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a cheesecake in a cobbler. What could be better than cheesecake and cobbler? Just add a big scoop of ice cream or some whipped cream for a dessert your family and friends will love. Ingredients for Apple Cream...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Fillet#White Fish#Fresh Fish#Food Drink#Madras
12tomatoes.com

Sauerkraut Pie

We love German food around here and find that it’s often very underrated as a cuisine. One thing we also love is German-American food. German immigrants living in the U.S. adapted many of the foods that were traditional in Germany to their new lives in the US. These recipes got changed up and Americanized just a bit or even combined with other cuisines.
RECIPES
Click10.com

Raw chicken touching dirty rags and 140+ rodent droppings close South Florida restaurants

Below is a list of places ordered shut by Inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Three of the inspections were based on complaints. The others were routine, unannounced, inspections. All of the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***SAHARA CAFE...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BHG

Sweet Potato Pie Recipes You'll Crave Even When It's Not Thanksgiving

We all know pumpkin pie is a holiday dessert favorite, but we're here to brag on the amazing sweet potato pie. The sweet orange spuds are available most of the year. Come fall, you'll want to grab a few extra pounds from the store to create one of these delicious sweet potato pie recipes. We've got old-fashioned sweet potato pies as well as innovative takes featuring sweet toppings (yes, there are marshmallows ahead!), nuts, and even a pumpkin-sweet potato mashup.
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Recipes: Individual Chicken Pot Pies, Brownie Cookies

Note: For an easy dinner later in the week, prepare pot pies as directed. Let cool at room temperature 30 minutes after baking. Cover loosely and refrigerate for up to 3 days. When ready to serve, preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place pot pies on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until a table knife inserted in the center feels hot when touched with a finger, about 20 to 30 minutes. From "Betty Crocker Best 100."
RECIPES
notquitenigella.com

The BEST HEALTHY Fish & Scalloped Potato Pie!

It's spring or autumn time and you might be looking for something lighter like a healthy salmon and potato pie. This feeds 6 people and has a delicious topping of scalloped potatoes and smoked cheddar cheese! This is so delicious and you really can't tell that it's full of goodness-this is a pushy recipe Dear Reader!
RECIPES
The Southern

Taste | Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Spice Dessert

‘Tis the season for all things pumpkin and pumpkin spice. This dessert mimics the flavor of pumpkin pie, adds the buttery crumble of cake and pecans to the top. 1 package (15.25 ounces) yellow or butter golden cake mix. ½ cup butter, melted. ½ cup chopped pecans. Directions. Preheat your...
RECIPES
Telegraph

Squash, leek and walnut pie recipe

This is based on a Greek pie – the Greeks are just kings when it comes to simple pies – but it’s a bit richer (I’ve used some cream, which wouldn’t be used there). I like the two layers; they contrast in flavour and texture. You can replace some of the feta – only about a quarter – with crumbled blue cheese if you want to. It’s one of the best pies I’ve made in ages.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Apple Pie Cookies Recipe

Warm, freshly baked cookies straight out of the oven are definitely high on our list of tasty treats. What's even better is a cookie recipe that requires minimal ingredients and time yet delivers maximum flavor. Thanks to wellness coach Miriam Hahn, we have a heavenly cookie recipe to share with you. Hahn loves creating recipes that are nourishing, fun, and most of all, delicious.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Moist Key Lime Pie Bundt Cake Recipe

Key lime pie is one of my favorite desserts and I always like to experiment with the basic one. This moist key lime pie Bundt cake is always a good idea especially in the morning with a nice cup of tea or coffee. And this recipe is so delicious that you cannot eat just one slice! Here are the directions:
RECIPES
pinalcentral.com

Recipe Review: This easy 2-ingredient dessert is as easy as pie

CASA GRANDE -- Wednesday is the first day of fall, and is there any dessert that welcomes the cooler weather better than an apple pie?. Growing up in Maine, I loved fall because it was also apple season, when the orchards throughout the state would be ready to be plucked of their fruit, and apple sauce, pie and cider would be plentiful.
RECIPES
Telegraph

Mexican bean pie with cheesy mash recipe

Don’t skip the jalapeño drizzle, it’s a firm favourite in my home and good also for jazzing up roasted vegetables and soups. 1.2 kg potatoes or a mix of potatoes and parsnips, peeled and roughly chopped. 60g unsalted butter. 150g mature cheddar, grated. For the jalapeño drizzle. 6 spring onions,...
RECIPES
The Guardian

The Guardian

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy