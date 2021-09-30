CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravneet Gill’s recipe for rum babas

By Ravneet Gill
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

In my opinion, rum babas aren’t made enough, and when they are, they aren’t made well enough. This recipe is a really great one to have up your sleeve as once baked they store very well. What you’re essentially doing is making a slightly more savoury-style brioche and flavouring it with a rum syrup. The general rule here is that the syrup shouldn’t be overly thin, and it should be packed full of flavour as this is what you will taste when eating. The quantity of rum you use really depends on your preference, so just be sure to taste the syrup before using. I find lemon zest and a squeeze of lemon juice really gives it an extra lift. This recipe works best in a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook.

Makes 10 small babas

whole milk 60ml

fresh yeast 20g or 7g dry active yeast

plain flour 100g

strong white bread flour 130g, minus 1 tbsp

caster sugar 20g, plus 2 tsp

fine salt a large pinch

eggs 3

unsalted butter 100g, minus 1 tbsp, softened

caster sugar 400g

water 400ml

dark rum to taste

lemon zest and a squeeze of lemon juice to taste

Put the milk in a saucepan and heat it to 30C.

Transfer the warm milk to a bowl and mix in the yeast with 50g of the flour. Cover and leave for 20 minutes. This is our little pre-ferment. After 20 minutes it should be bubbly and active, if not then leave for a further 10 minutes.

Mix both remaining flours with the sugar and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the eggs and then the yeast mixture to the dry ingredients and start to mix slowly until everything has come together.

Turn up to a medium speed and mix for 5-7 minutes until a soft, thick dough forms and it starts to come away from the sides of the bowl. Scrape down the sides of the bowl if needed.

Turn the machine off and leave the dough to relax for 5 minutes.

Dot over the butter in chunks, then mix at a medium-high speed for 5 minutes. If any butter gets missed, then scrape down the edges of the bowl. You’re looking for a shiny, stretchy dough. Check it is ready by doing the windowpane test – you should be able to stretch a small amount of dough thin enough to be able to see through it.

Take the dough out of the bowl and slap it down on a lightly oiled work surface with both hands. Fold it in half, then turn a quarter clockwise and repeat. This helps to develop the gluten strands.

Place in a lightly oiled bowl and cover with a tea towel. Leave to prove at room temperature for 30-45 minutes until the dough has more than doubled in size.

Meanwhile, grease the baba moulds with softened butter and then dust with flour and set in the fridge.

Once the dough has proved, knock it back by pressing down on it. Put the dough into a piping (pastry) bag. Squeeze the dough into the chilled moulds to fill just less than three-quarters of the way up and cut off each squeezed portion with kitchen scissors.

Put the moulds on a tray, cover loosely with oiled clingfilm and prove at room temperature once more for 20-30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180C fan/gas mark 6.

Uncover the dough, place the tray in the oven and bake the babas for 25 minutes. Turn the heat down to 150C fan/gas mark 3-4 and bake for a further 10 minutes.

Allow the rum babas to cool in their moulds before adding syrup.

To make the syrup, heat the 400g of sugar and water in a saucepan until the sugar has dissolved and it is around 104C. Stir in rum and lemon juice and zest to taste.

To soak the babas just before serving, make sure the syrup is still warm but take it off the heat. Dip a rum baba inside to fully immerse, gently rotate it and baste it for a minute or so. Take out and serve with chantilly cream and an additional splash of rum if needed. Once baked (but not soaked), these keep in an airtight container for up to 3 days, or in the freezer for up to 2 weeks. Defrost before soaking and eating.

From The Pastry Chef’s Guide by Ravneet Gill (Pavilion, £18.99)

Long Beach Press-Telegram

Recipes: It’s the season for stuffed vegetables

Stuffed vegetables are popular these days because eggplant, peppers, zucchini and tomatoes, which are perfect for stuffing, are at the height of their seasons. Usually the stuffings are made from meat, grains such as rice or bulgur wheat, or a mixture of both. Cooks flavor the fillings with sautéed onions and often with garlic, spices and herbs. The stuffed vegetables are moistened with olive oil, broth or tomato sauce, and can be baked or stewed.
RECIPES
newschain

Rick Stein’s apple charlotte recipe

We’re well and truly into apple season now, and what better way to celebrate this crisp fruit than in a baked dessert?. Rick Stein’s recipe for apple charlotte is simple but delicious – if you’re feeling like amping things up a bit, add your favourite spices such as cloves or cinnamon.
RECIPES
Albany Herald

RECIPE: Mom's Dreamy Chocolate Cake

Dreamy is right! This is an old-fashioned chocolate cake recipe that's a must for chocolate lovers. Tender and moist, the chocolate cake has a hint of spice from the added cinnamon. It's not overly sweet so the pecan fudge frosting is the perfect touch and adds sweetness. Easy to make this cake doesn't require any special equipment. Everything is mixed by hand.
RECIPES
ruralintelligence.com

Recipe: Jayne’s Corn Pudding

My friend Jayne is an over-the-top woman, big loud laugh, dauntless enthusiasm, relentless good cheer. Everything about her is a little bit More, from the “y” in her name to the plus signs on the ingredient list below. “Always better with LOTS of butter and cream!” she says. And before you shrink from such artery-hardening extravagance, get real: you’re not going to eat the whole thing all by yourself.
RECIPES
nnhsnorthstar.com

Recipe: A taste of Sabine’s French kitchen

My favorite thing about travel is not the historic landmarks, nor the grand churches, but the food. The marvelous thing about food is its ability to allow anyone to truly experience culture. But you don’t have to travel to Russia to taste Borscht soup. Food transcends borders, allowing the experience of different cultures to be universal. So if the extent of your travel destinations hasn’t reached beyond the gleaming gates of Disney World, we are about to journey far past anything you have explored, aside from maybe Epcot of course. I am going to take you with me as I drive up the winding hills of the French countryside to a humble vineyard in Vaison La Romaine, Provence. Welcome, my friends, to France.
RECIPES
jillianharris.com

Mubina Sami’s Famous Butter Chicken Recipe!

Hi! My name is Mubina Sami. I was originally born in Faisalabad, Pakistan and my family moved to Canada back in 2000. I have four sisters (me being the 3rd child) and we lived in a very traditional house. Butter Chicken is a VERY famous dish in our household. For almost every occasion, Butter Chicken and Naan bread are either the main course for smaller gatherings or a major supporting presence in addition to a variety of other main dishes for larger gatherings. Butter Chicken is Pakistani comfort food at its finest and with this simple recipe, your cravings will no doubt be fulfilled!
RECIPES
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Eggplant Parmesan Recipe With A Twist

Eggplant parmesan (aka "eggplant parmigiana") is one of those classic dishes that we've come to expect on Italian restaurant menus — along with chicken parm and veal parm. And celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli has the most amazing recipe for a traditional eggplant parmigiana that fans love. But several things distinguish eggplant parm from its animal protein peers. One is, of course, that it is made with eggplant, rather than an animal protein, as its foundation. Another is that eggplant parm is actually the OG Italian parm dish, according to La Cucina Italiana, with chicken (not to mention veal and shrimp) being American additions to the Italian-style oeuvre (via LA Times). And that got us thinking.
RECIPES
Mashed

Duff Goldman's Chili Dog Recipe

Fans of the Food Network's Duff Goldman probably already know just how much he loves the Baltimore Ravens. And now that NFL football has kicked off for the season, Goldman is making his plan for game day recipes. He recently spoke with Mashed about one of his favorite game day foods.
BALTIMORE, MD
newschain

Rick Stein’s Cornish briam recipe

Briam is a traditional Greek tray bake dish, made up of thinly sliced vegetables, slow-cooked until they’re sweet and flavoursome. As this is Rick Stein we’re talking about – a legend in Cornwall – he’s given the Greek dish a Cornish spin, by using vegetables native to the region. Rick...
RECIPES
thepitchkc.com

A simpleton reviews: Nobleton’s Duckett Rums

Disclaimer: my rum tasting experience perhaps begins and ends with bottom-shelf-in-the-basement spirits like Captain Morgan, Admiral Nelson, and, at points, far, far worse. While this review was performed by a simpleton, I was able to get the assist from a seasoned bartender, who guided but did not dictate my experience.
DRINKS
