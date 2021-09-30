Janet Gennette RUTLAND — Janet Gennette, 88, of Rutland, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. She was born July 10, 1933, the daughter of John and Lena Belle (Seward) Shortsleeves. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1951 and married Francis Gennette in 1956. She had been employed by Central Vermont Public Service Corp. for many years and then worked with the Victorian Dollhouse after 1990. She was a member of the Green Mountain Doll Club and RSVP-Operation Dolls. Janet enjoyed being a doll appraiser and conservator but mostly enjoyed her wonderful family. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Gennette, of Rutland; brothers, Michael Shortsleeves, of Florence, Peter Shortsleeves, of Virginia, and Jack Shortsleeeves, of Chittenden; four grandchildren (Ashley, Lauren, Lesley and Ryan) and three great-grandchildren (Zara, Kianna and Mason); nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Debra Marszalkowski; sisters, Shirley Nutter and Jean Crossman. Per her direction, there will be no services.