CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rutland, VT

Janet Gennette

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet Gennette RUTLAND — Janet Gennette, 88, of Rutland, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. She was born July 10, 1933, the daughter of John and Lena Belle (Seward) Shortsleeves. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1951 and married Francis Gennette in 1956. She had been employed by Central Vermont Public Service Corp. for many years and then worked with the Victorian Dollhouse after 1990. She was a member of the Green Mountain Doll Club and RSVP-Operation Dolls. Janet enjoyed being a doll appraiser and conservator but mostly enjoyed her wonderful family. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Gennette, of Rutland; brothers, Michael Shortsleeves, of Florence, Peter Shortsleeves, of Virginia, and Jack Shortsleeeves, of Chittenden; four grandchildren (Ashley, Lauren, Lesley and Ryan) and three great-grandchildren (Zara, Kianna and Mason); nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Debra Marszalkowski; sisters, Shirley Nutter and Jean Crossman. Per her direction, there will be no services.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House ramps up debt limit pressure campaign on Republicans

WASHINGTON — With the U.S. just days away from default, the White House is ramping up its public pressure campaign on Republicans who do not support raising the nation's debt limit. The plan is to accelerate what’s become a near-daily barrage of attacks on Republicans by way of planned events,...
POTUS
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
State
Virginia State
City
Chittenden, VT
State
Vermont State
Rutland, VT
Obituaries
CBS News

DOJ reviews decision not to prosecute former FBI agents involved in the Larry Nassar investigation

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said her department is reviewing its decision not to prosecute two former agents for allegedly failing to properly investigate complaints against Larry Nassar. The announcement came just three weeks after an emotional Senate hearing in which former USA gymnasts responded to a report released by the DOJ’S Office of the Inspector General. Jeff Pegues reports.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

FBI raids New York City police union headquarters

The FBI on Tuesday raided the Manhattan offices of a New York City police union, and several hours later two agents left the building with cardboard evidence boxes in their arms. Armed with a warrant, the agents conducted a search in the headquarters of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, which represents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Kellogg's strike: 1,400 cereal factory workers hit picket lines

New York (CNN Business) — Workers at the Kellogg Company — maker of breakfast staples such as Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies — are on strike, after yearlong negotiations between union and management broke down. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said in a press release...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Ashley

Comments / 0

Community Policy