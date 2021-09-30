CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Henderson’s salted chocolate and caramel tart – recipe

By Fergus Henderson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zs27b_0cCgzF3T00
Fergus Henderson’s salted chocolate and caramel tart.

Here is an expression of the gradual erosion of chocolate. Fergus notes that the increasing challenge of finding a chocolate bar that does not contain salt is an example of a good idea going too far. For years his loyalties have lain solidly with Cadbury’s Fruit and Nut Bar – affectionately called “Fnerr”. But of late, he laments, he has begun to recognise its rough edges. Fergus and Fnerr have parted ways.

In spite of (or maybe evidenced by) a little recent saturation, the combination of chocolate, caramel and salt is still a good idea, and so here is our tart. A very rich tart, you will not need very much.

Serves at least 16

For the base

plain flour 200g

cocoa powder 45g

bicarbonate of soda 7g

demerara sugar 180g

caster sugar 25g

Maldon sea salt 5g

unsalted butter 225g, softened

dark chocolate 225g, chopped finely – the pieces should be smaller than a chocolate chip

For the caramel

caster sugar 225g

unsalted butter 70g, cut into chunks

double cream 80ml

For the chocolate filling

double cream 500g

glucose 40g

dark chocolate 400g, broken into pieces

butter 40g

sea salt for sprinkling

First make the tart case. It is easiest by far to use a machine for this. Mix together the flour, cocoa powder, both sugars and the salt, place in a food processor with the butter, and whizz until a loose dough forms. At this point add the chocolate and mix again. Wrap in clingfilm and allow to rest for half an hour or so in the fridge. If you are making the pastry any further in advance, take it out of the fridge in good time – you need the softness of room-temperature dough for it to work. When ready, butter and flour a tart tin and roll the pastry between two sheets of baking parchment – the shards of chocolate would tear clingfilm, but the dough is too sticky to be rolled loose. Line the case with the pastry, rolled to around 4mm thick, line the pastry with tin foil, fill with baking beans and bake in a medium oven (160C fan/gas mark 4) for 25-30 minutes. When you remove the case from the oven, wait 10 minutes before removing the beans, otherwise the hot, soft pastry may tear. Once you have done so, press the base and sides all over with the back of a spoon while it is still warm – the aim here is to smooth the interior ready for the caramel, pushing down the inside corners which may have risen and rounded a little in the baking.

Once the case is cool, make your caramel. It is essential to move quickly when the caramel is ready, so ensure that all your ducks are in a row before you start. Place the sugar in a scrupulously dry pan and melt over a medium high heat. Do not stir! Stirring will result in a crystallised disaster. Swirling the pan a little is allowed. By the time the sugar has dissolved you should have a good colour, trusting that it can be quite dark and still be comfortable. Throw the butter in first and follow with the cream, whisk them together quickly and, at the very moment that they are smoothly incorporated, pour it into the case immediately. With speed, pick up your tart case and move it around, tilting it to ensure that the caramel covers the entire base. Leave aside to cool.

Finally, heat the cream with the glucose and take it just shy of a simmer. Place the chocolate and butter in a bowl and pour the hot cream over the chunks in three stages, stirring gently to incorporate – the first will melt the chocolate, the second will loosen the mixture and the third will make the smooth ganache. Then pour the chocolate mixture into the tart and leave to cool and solidify.

Sprinkle with a little sea salt and serve with creme fraiche.

From The Book of St John by Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver (Ebury, £35)

RELATED PEOPLE
recipesgram.com

Simple Chocolate Eclair Recipe

This chocolate eclair dessert is so creamy and delicious! I ate similar version in the popular bakery known as Boulangerie-Patisserie Julambre, in the popular Champs-Elysees street, Paris and I immediately fell in love with it. My friend Anna, gave me this amazing recipe that brings me back in Paris each time am eating it. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Telegraph

Chocolate and peanut butter fridge bars recipe

Delicious on their own but particularly good with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Swap peanut butter for your favourite nut butter, if you like. Prep time: 1 hour 15 minutes, including freezing | Cooking time: 5 minutes. Makes. eight. Ingredients. For the nutty base. 150g smooth unsalted peanut butter.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Chocolate and Strawberry Pie Recipe

This creamy chocolate and strawberry pie is so silky and delicious! It can be an amazing treat for this season of strawberries. Surprise your family or friends this weekend with this creamy chocolatey pie. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. ¾ stick (6 tablespoons) unsalted butter. 7 ounces...
RECIPES
selmasun.com

Recipe: Chocolate chocolate chip muffins

When you’re craving a moist, fudgy, chocolatey chocolate chip muffin, I’ve got you covered. These Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins are all that and a whole lot more. Now, the reality of this is that these are more like a chocolate cupcake, but we’re calling them muffins so we can justify eating them for breakfast. But they’re amazingly delicious, regardless of the time of day.
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Dulce De Leche and Butterscotch Chocolate Bars Recipe

These dulce de leche and butterscotch chocolate quick bars with nice caramel touch are so rich, silky, and really delicious! The match between dulce de leche, butterscotch, and chocolate is simply flawless! Prepare and share the beautiful moment with your family or friends. It will take you just 15 minutes to make it plus a few hours to set. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Fluffy Chocolate Mousse Brownies Recipe

These chocolate mousse brownies are so cute, chocolaty, fluffy and delicious! When they are baking the kitchens smells so good! Your family and friends will love them. The combination of mousse and brownies is so perfect! You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus 30 to bake – simple as that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Quick Venezuelan Chocolate Pancakes Recipe

These Venezuelan chocolate pancakes are so cute and delicious! Quick and easy to prepare and really chocolatey! So, if you are a chocolate lover this dessert is ideal for you! Surprise your family or friends with these unique pancakes that taste amazing! It will take you 5 minutes to prepare them plus around 15 minutes to cook.
RECIPES
mashed.com

Sugar-Free Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Recipe

Banana bread is one of the most delicious treats in the world, and it's pretty easy to understand why. Thanks to its dense, moist texture and wonderful banana flavor, banana bread is a breakfast staple that also works well as a snack and even a dessert. There are lots of ways to customize banana bread, and one of the best options is adding chocolate chips, which helps bring a rich, chocolate flavor that perfectly complements the banana flavor.
RECIPES
The Guardian

The Guardian

