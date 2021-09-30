Top Stories this AM: Evergrande tries to calm investors, but citizens sound off; United axes unvaccinated employees; Lewandowski leaves Trumpland
- Back on track? Evergrande tries to reassure investors, claiming it has resumed work on 46 real estate projects in cities across China . The company posted what appeared to be timestamped images of workers returning to work at construction sites in Guizhou, Shenzhen, and near the Pearl River Delta.
- Evergrande investors sound off. Videos shared to China's Twitter appear to show desperate Evergrande investors confronting staff, with one woman pulling out a knife in a boardroom and threatening to kill herself. "My retirement savings are all in that investment. I have nothing left to live for," one woman can be heard saying in a video clip shared to Weibo.
- Unvaxxed out at United. United Airlines said it will fire nearly 600 employees for not complying with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. United Airlines has already begun the process of terminating the employees, but "will work with folks" who agree to get vaccinated, said the company.
- The jab or no job. She's about to be dropped from her nursing program because of New York's vaccine mandate. She still won't get the shot. While New York healthcare workers have overwhelmingly chosen vaccination, some are choosing to lose their jobs instead of getting the shot.
- Corey, out. Corey Lewandowski is reportedly out at Trump World after allegations of unwanted sexual advances by a Republican donor. A Trump spokesperson told The New York Times that Lewandowski has parted ways with Trump World following the allegations.
