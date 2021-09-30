CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Stories this AM: Evergrande tries to calm investors, but citizens sound off; United axes unvaccinated employees; Lewandowski leaves Trumpland

 5 days ago

Good morning and welcome to your weekday morning roundup of the top stories you need to know.

What's going on today: Conf

China property sector woes deepen as markets await Evergrande deal

As the Evergrande debt crisis continues to loom, investors are now worried about a "contagion effect" among other companies in the property sector. Several developers are grappling with ratings downgrades. Sinic Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. was downgraded by Fitch Ratings on Tuesday from "C" to "CCC." As investors were abuzz...
Corey Lewandowski
Evergrande's billionaire boss exuded calm as crisis grew

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mingling with power brokers at celebrations to mark the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1, a beaming Hui Ka Yan showed no signs that his company, China Evergrande (3333.HK), was facing mounting pressure with debt repayments. Hui, wearing a navy-blue suit...
Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern

SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China Evergrande agreed to settle interest payments on a domestic bond on Wednesday, while the Chinese central bank injected cash into the banking system, temporarily soothing fears of imminent contagion from the debt-laden property developer. Evergrande (3333.HK), Asia's biggest junk-bond issuer, is so entangled with...
‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
Number Of Unvaccinated United Airlines' Employees Drop To 320

(RTTNews) - The number of unvaccinated employees at United Airlines has dropped from 593 to 320 after airline warned that it would fire employees failing to comply with Covid-19 vaccine requirement. United Airlines on Thursday said that more employees have uploaded proof of Covid-19 vaccination, with just 320 employees left...
