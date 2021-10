One thing Noctua is famed for, other than its high-end design and engineering team delivering top quality air-cooling products, is the brown/beige color scheme. Some users may detest the off-key and non-conventional color, which rarely goes with other colors inside their PC, and so they have to shun Noctua and look elsewhere. Others swear by the design, and ASUS has gone one step further by teaming up with Noctua to create an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition features two NF-A12x25 PWM cooling fans with a semi-passive design and aims to be one of the coolest and quietest air-cooled RTX 3070 on the market.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO