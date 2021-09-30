Married At First Sight UK: Luke Deserves Better Than To Be Called A 'Project'
Tonight, on Married At First Sight, we'll finally find out the fate of the last couples: Tayah and Adam, and Morag and Luke, and Amy and Josh. In last night's episode, we were left with a cliffhanger, as the episode cut halfway through Amy and Josh's final vows. To be honest, it doesn't look like Josh is going to commit - but we could be surprised. And Tayah and Adam still seem to be the strongest couple, so it seems a no brainer that they'll want to stay together.graziadaily.co.uk
Comments / 0