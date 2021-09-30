Few QBs like the 'game manager' label. Taylor Heinicke says he doesn't mind.
The Washington Football Team was out of the game long before Taylor Heinicke threw another interception. It was third and long for Washington late in the third quarter of a blowout loss in Buffalo when Heinicke tried to evade a collapsing pocket and gambled. With a tight end open in the flat for a check down, and his running back unguarded out wide, Heinicke turned to the middle of the field and launched a deep pass for wide receiver Adam Humphries as four defenders converged around him.kldjfb.xyz
Comments / 0