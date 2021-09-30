Few QBs like the 'game manager' label. Taylor Heinicke says he doesn't mind.

The rankings for Week 4 of the Fantasy football season at quarterback look a lot like they did before the season, at least in the top 12. The only unexpected interloper is Derek Carr, though even he looks like he probably deserves credit for how strongly he finished last season, given how good he's been this season. Sure, Matthew Stafford has leapt into the top six for me, but that isn't exactly surprising.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO