Eminem Served Up Mom’s Spaghetti To Lucky Customers In Detroit

Drake and Kanye West may be currently at odds, but it looks like they are coming together for a common cause. Yesterday (Oct. 2), Rap-a-Lot CEO J Prince gave an update on his mission to help free Larry Hoover, the 70-year-old cofounder of Chicago's infamous Gangster Disciples gang. Apparently, Aubrey and Yeezy are lending their star power to the effort. J Prince posted a photo to Instagram that shows him standing alongside Kanye, Hoover's wife, Winndye Jenkins, and Hoover's son, Larry Hoover Jr. In the caption Prince wrote, "IF YOU FAIL TO PLAN YOU PLAN TO FAIL. Good plans in the making to free our brother Larry Hoover with the support of @champagnepapi and @kanyewest."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO