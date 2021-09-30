CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Left's New COVID Dogmas Are About Power, Not Health | Opinion

By Charlie Kirk
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over a year and a half into this pandemic, the Left's increasingly zealous commitment to total vaccination is both pathetic and deeply revelatory.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 43

Kathleen Gladden
5d ago

American news media is silenced from reporting all the vaccine related deaths and illnesses. The virus kills, the vaccine kills, mutations are created from the vaccinated so even more die! Fauci, Gates and the CCP engineered the bio-weapon virus for world depopulation. China Joe Biden spread it all over the country. Now the two-faced NWO puppet orders vaccination for the entire populace. He says trust me! 

Reply
8
William Goode
4d ago

We have 60% of the country "fully vaccinated." We have 30% of the country with natural immunities. That equals 90% or "herd immunity", yet we have lockdowns, mandates for more vaccination and masks. We have therapeutics that work, yet cannot get them prescribed because the doctor is in fear of losing his job or certification. This has never been about health; it has always been about control and power. Wake up America.

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Independent

Fauci tells Republicans to ‘face reality’ after they accuse migrants of spreading Covid

Republicans attempting to blame the coronavirus crisis on immigration have been hit with a stern message from Dr Anthony Fauci: face reality.A recent poll from KFF showed that 55 per cent of Republicans polled believed that immigrants and tourists bringing in Covid-19 was the reason for the number of coronavirus cases in the US, compared with just 34 per cent of independents and 21 per cent of Democrats who viewed this as a reaosn for the spread of Covid.Asked about the poll and whether imigration was causing coronaviorus, Dr Fauci responded: “No, absolutely not.”“If you just look at the...
IMMIGRATION
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Fake His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot ‘In A Fake White House’?

An image shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden faked his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot “in a fake White House.”. Photos and videos show Biden did not fake his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. While receiving his third dose, he sat in front of a backdrop located in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex that has been used for previous events.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

How many have died because of vaccine skepticism caused by Biden, Harris statements in 2020?

On Monday, President Joe Biden received his third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a booster shot. This comes on the heels of his national vaccine mandate. Moreover, he declared the COVID-19 resurgence a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Yet, Biden was not always such an advocate for vaccines. About a year ago, when Donald Trump was president, then-candidates Biden and Kamala Harris questioned vaccines' safety, saying they were untrustworthy. Today, as many have refused the vaccine over safety concerns, Biden and Harris share blame.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Shore News Network

Will A Vaccine Mandate Trigger The Great Resignation?

President Joe Biden’s wide-ranging vaccine mandate will affect tens of millions of U.S. workers, but experts, labor unions and business groups are divided on what impact the rule will have. While experts disagree on whether the federal mandate, which applies to the majority of the U.S. workforce, may lead to...
LABOR ISSUES
prescottenews.com

Opinion – COVID-19 Death Rates: Whites Get the Blame

[Disclaimer: The views expressed in opinion pieces on the PrescotteNews website are solely those of the authors. These opinions do not necessarily represent those of the staff of Prescott eNews or its publisher.]. In theory, there’s a right way to handle a pandemic. With enough information, you could establish the...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Washington Post

In a letter to the editor, a man said his relative ‘is past’ covid and ‘completely immune.’ Then came the twist.

Over the years, Charles Chamberlain has fired off dozens of letters to the editor of his local newspaper, the Tampa Bay Times. The Spring Hill, Fla., man has pontificated on oil prices, Social Security and the influence of money in politics. He has railed against former president Donald Trump’s false election fraud claims and the “cold, calculating and cynical” ethics of herd immunity.
SPRING HILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Catholic#Americans#Covid#Democratic#Christian
Washington Times

Americans with ‘natural immunity’ seek ways around COVID mandates

Vaccine holdouts with some immunity from prior coronavirus infections find themselves in the muddled middle as the nation debates how far to go in mandating the shots, with some employers giving them carve-outs and blue states taking hard lines. Spectrum Health in Michigan is granting exemptions to employees who can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Important" Warning

With COVID deaths in America topping 2,000 a day, 70 million Americans still unvaccinated, and the booster rollout confusing many people, the end of the pandemic seems further and further away. With this top of mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on a few outlets this weekend to discuss how you can be safe. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Why does Biden keep talking as if COVID-19 vaccines don't work?

When President Joe Biden announced his intention to require workers to be vaccinated, he made a peculiar statement. It could have been another Biden malapropism, but if it wasn't, Biden's comment is telling. "We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers," Biden said. "We're going to reduce the spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
589K+
Followers
62K+
Post
631M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy