LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Anyone looking for something to do over the weekend will be able to trot over to Horse Haven of Tennessee for the third annual Fall Harvest Fest. The event features a craft fair, a pumpkin patch, pony rides and live entertainment from Jacob Covell, a musician. There will also be a silent auction with two food trucks available for anyone who heads to the festival with an empty stomach.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO