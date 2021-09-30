Bernice T. Orzell WEST RUTLAND — Bernice T. Orzell, 91, died Sept. 28, 2021, at Our House Outback in Rutland, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in West Rutland, Dec. 6, 1929, the daughter of Walter and Gladys (Libuda) Kempisti. Bernice graduated from West Rutland High School in 1947. She married Frank Orzell on Oct. 22, 1949, in West Rutland. He died June 20, 2007. She worked at Tambrands for 32 years, retiring in 1991. Bernice was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, West Rutland American Legion Auxiliary Unit 87 and the Polish American Club. She enjoyed her senior bus trips, weekly lunches, polka music and playing bingo. Surviving are a daughter, Christine Julius and her husband, Paul, of Ira, and their children, Steven and Stacey; two sons, David Orzell, of Ira, and James Orzell and his wife, Mary Ann, of Morris, Connecticut, and their children, Virginia and Abby; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank; and sisters, Helen Zakrzewski, Victoria Watterlund, Jane Mills and Pauline Baccaro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.