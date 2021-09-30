CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Rutland, VT

Bernice T. Orzell

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernice T. Orzell WEST RUTLAND — Bernice T. Orzell, 91, died Sept. 28, 2021, at Our House Outback in Rutland, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in West Rutland, Dec. 6, 1929, the daughter of Walter and Gladys (Libuda) Kempisti. Bernice graduated from West Rutland High School in 1947. She married Frank Orzell on Oct. 22, 1949, in West Rutland. He died June 20, 2007. She worked at Tambrands for 32 years, retiring in 1991. Bernice was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, West Rutland American Legion Auxiliary Unit 87 and the Polish American Club. She enjoyed her senior bus trips, weekly lunches, polka music and playing bingo. Surviving are a daughter, Christine Julius and her husband, Paul, of Ira, and their children, Steven and Stacey; two sons, David Orzell, of Ira, and James Orzell and his wife, Mary Ann, of Morris, Connecticut, and their children, Virginia and Abby; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank; and sisters, Helen Zakrzewski, Victoria Watterlund, Jane Mills and Pauline Baccaro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

White House ramps up debt limit pressure campaign on Republicans

WASHINGTON — With the U.S. just days away from default, the White House is ramping up its public pressure campaign on Republicans who do not support raising the nation's debt limit. The plan is to accelerate what’s become a near-daily barrage of attacks on Republicans by way of planned events,...
POTUS
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, VT
State
Virginia State
City
West Rutland, VT
State
Connecticut State
Rutland, VT
Obituaries
CBS News

DOJ reviews decision not to prosecute former FBI agents involved in the Larry Nassar investigation

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said her department is reviewing its decision not to prosecute two former agents for allegedly failing to properly investigate complaints against Larry Nassar. The announcement came just three weeks after an emotional Senate hearing in which former USA gymnasts responded to a report released by the DOJ’S Office of the Inspector General. Jeff Pegues reports.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

FBI raids New York City police union headquarters

The FBI on Tuesday raided the Manhattan offices of a New York City police union, and several hours later two agents left the building with cardboard evidence boxes in their arms. Armed with a warrant, the agents conducted a search in the headquarters of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, which represents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Kellogg's strike: 1,400 cereal factory workers hit picket lines

New York (CNN Business) — Workers at the Kellogg Company — maker of breakfast staples such as Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies — are on strike, after yearlong negotiations between union and management broke down. The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said in a press release...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bingo#West Rutland High School#Tambrands#The Polish American Club#Clifford Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy