Rutland, VT

Larry W. Curavoo

By Editorials
Rutland Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry W. Curavoo ORWELL — Larry Wayne Curavoo, 62, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Burlington Dec. 8, 1958, the son of Gladys (Dupree) and Frederick Curavoo Sr. He received his education in local Bristol schools. Mr. Curavoo served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1975 until 1977. He worked as a carpenter for John Russell Corp. for several years, Bud Carpenter Construction in Orwell for many years, and then was self-employed. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include two daughters, Ashlee Curavoo, Brittney Carter; five siblings, Betty Atkins, Kay Ann Desjadon, Frederick Jr., Barry and Susan Curavoo; a granddaughter; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Curavoo was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Lloyd, Wayne and Alfred Curavoo. Per his wishes, there will be no public funeral service. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Larry Curavoo Memorial Fund, c/o Miller & Ketcham, 26 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733.

Rutland, VT
