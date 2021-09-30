CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Genesis GV60 revealed with up to 435hp

Pistonheads
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Genesis models released to the UK so far have been fine, if a tad predictable. There's the small saloon and small SUV, then the big saloon and big SUV. Now, however, we get to see a more innovative and original Genesis come to the fore: behold the battery-powered GV60.

www.pistonheads.com

GeekyGadgets

New Genesis GV60 luxury EV unveiled

Genesis has unveiled their latest electric vehicle, the Genesis GV60 which is a new luxury EV, the car comes with a coupe style design. The car certainly looks interesting from the photos. The new Genesis GV60 will be available in a choice of three different models, the top model will...
CARS
AutoExpress

New Genesis G70 2021 review

After an impressive arrival in the UK, Genesis has taken a sideways step with the G70. While the brand’s other products are real rivals for the premium establishment, the G70 won’t give the average 3 Series or C-Class buyer much to think about. It doesn’t have the special feel inside of the brand’s other products, nor is it particularly fuel efficient. Different to the mainstream? Yes, but not brilliantly so.
CARS
topgear.com

The electric Genesis GV60 has a DRIFT MODE

The Genesis GV60 is the luxury brand’s first dedicated electric car. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Back in August, Genesis - Hyundai’s new luxury brand - gave us a glimpse of its first dedicated electric car,...
CARS
topgear.com

Genesis GV70

Admirably different and the interior is a fantastic place to be. Striking looks. Four-cylinder powertrains aren’t the most refined and are extremely thirsty. That’s often tediously self-explanatory with new car launches these days, but this is actually something completely fresh to add to the smorgasbord of SUVs currently on offer. As you’ll probably know by now, Genesis is the posh branch of Hyundai-Kia that has been going its own way since 2015, although it’s only been in the UK since mid-2021. Think of it as what Lexus is to Toyota or what Infiniti is to Nissan.
CARS
Person
Nicholas Cage
Person
John Travolta
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Genesis GV60 EV Will Offer AWD, Up to 429 HP, Lots of Tech

Genesis has revealed more details about the 2023 GV60 electric vehicle. It will offer three powertrain setups ranging from 225 hp to 429 hp. Expect to see the GV60 go on sale in the U.S. in 2022. After showing off the look of its first EV last month, Genesis is...
CARS
Pistonheads

Citroen DS | Spotted

41,000 miles in 51 years. Crikey. If you're the kind of person that gets the hots for a low-miler, no doubt that'll have you chomping at the bit from the off. We're talking a little over 800 miles a year, folks, but for me, this particular Citroën DS piqued my interest because, well, it's a DS. And before you harangue me for that, yes, I am as much of a sucker for sports cars as anyone. Matt's verdant Porsche 911 GT3 is right there at the fruity end of my automotive appreciation spectrum - but, at the other end, I am a bit of a softy for something, well, soft. And we've all heard tales of how soft a DS is; how they were used as camera cars to track the horses down racecourses, because nothing in the world could absorb divots like the DS's hydropneumatic domes.
CARS
villagerpublishing.com

2021 Genesis GV80 is a dream vehicle

The car of my dreams arrived this past week in the form of a 2021 Genesis GV80 all-wheel drive SUV. This is the luxury car manufactured by Hyundai in Ulsan, Korea. The vehicle is loaded with every safety, comfort, and electronic feature in the auto galaxy. Luxury comes with a cost and the GV80 suggested retail manufacture’s price is $66,475 with options included.
CARS
Carscoops

This Lamborghini Cententario Roadster Has A $5.5 Million Asking Price

A rare Lamborghini Centenario Roadster has been listed up for sale in Germany with an eye-watering price tag. Lamborghini built just 20 examples of the Centenario Roadster, alongside 20 examples of the Centenario Coupe. This particular example sports an exterior clad in a combination of red and black paint accented by various exposed gloss carbon fiber parts.
BUYING CARS
ComicBook

Nintendo Reveals Disappointing News for Sega Genesis Fans

Nintendo has revealed some bad news for those who might be fans of the classic Sega Genesis console. While this bad news is curtailed by the fact that Nintendo Switch Online is soon poised to add a number of Genesis games to the subscription service, Nintendo itself is leaving those in western markets out in the cold when it comes to the release of a popular accessory that is associated with the throwback platform.
VIDEO GAMES
billionsluxuryportal.com

INTRODUCING THE NEW GENESIS GV70 SUV

The all-new model GV70 for the Genesis brand is it's first entrant in the red hot compact luxury SUV segment.. Officially established in 2015, Genesis is the luxury vehicle division of the Hyundai Motor Group. Apart from signing on to commercialize luxury urban air mobility using Personal Air Vehicles, Hyundai has been releasing luxury cars on par with the leading German brands. True to their commitment to their slogan "New Thinking, New Possibilities," Hyundai is continuously looking to improve the transportation experience. Case in point: Genesis recently announced the newest member of its family — the Genesis GV70 SUV.
CARS
1029thebuzz.com

Genesis Back On The Road In The UK

Genesis returned to the road on Monday night (September 21st) to kick off the UK leg of its farewell “The Last Domino?” tour. The group — led by Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and a hobbled and sedentary Phll Collins — was rounded out by Collins' song Nic Collins on drums along with longtime guitarist and bassist Daryl Stuermer.
MUSIC
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News About The Genesis GV60

Genesis has been making waves with its new GV60. In the run-up to its launch, we've been promised quirky features like a spinning orb as a gear selector and even the ability to scan your face to unlock the vehicle. The Genesis GV60 is also set to become the world's first electric vehicle with wireless recharging capability, and features like these have made us more eager than ever to try the new crossover out. Sadly, it seems that we will all have to wait a little longer still, as a report from Korean Car Blog claims that these innovative new features still need a little polishing.
CARS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
ZDNet

Samsung to offer car digital key service on Galaxy Z Fold 3 for Genesis GV60

Samsung said on Thursday it will offer a digital key service for the first time with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, where smartphones can be used to open and lock car doors. The service uses ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and those with a Fold 3 can use it to open and lock doors of the Genesis GV60 electric vehicle by merely being in close proximity to the car, the South Korean tech giant said. UWB, like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, is a short-range radio communication technology used to transmit data known to be highly precise.
TECHNOLOGY
Pistonheads

Lamborghini remakes 1971 Countach LP 500

Hats off to Lamborghini this week. On Wednesday we were thrilled to learn that the National Historic Vehicle Register in the US had deemed the Cannonball Run Countach worthy of preservation; now the manufacturer has just revealed the ground-up remake of the LP 500 'idea car' it used to introduce the world to the Countach shape at Geneva in 1971.
CARS
Top Speed

Genesis just gave us tons of info on the upcoming GV60 - gallery

The Genesis GV60 is loaded with unexpected tech and performance bits. Over 400 horsepower, sophisticated suspension and a limited-slip differential are some of the go-faster bits. There is a feature that recognizes your face and fingerprints that allows you to lock, unlock, and operate the vehicle. A 'Crystal Sphere' is...
CARS
Pistonheads

New BMW paint delivers 'limitless' possibilities

If there's one thing the new BMW M3 and M4 don't want for, it's attention. For various reasons, they're impossible not to notice, whether that's because of Sao Paulo Yellow paint, those gigantic quad exhausts or, you know, the bit at the other end. From next year though, BMW will introduce the option of an even bolder look, thanks to a new paint process. Just in time for the Touring...
CARS
CNET

Genesis GV60 first look: A fabulous, fashion-forward EV

While its E-GMP platform-mates the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 were dealt mostly universal praise for their unique styling, upon its initial reveal over the summer, the Genesis GV60 was met with much more divisive opinions -- certainly not helped by the lime green over blue color scheme. I like a funky design, though, and after getting to spend an hour with a US-spec GV60 in a studio space earlier this month, it's my favorite of the South Korean trio.
BEAUTY & FASHION

