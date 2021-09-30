Genesis GV60 revealed with up to 435hp

41,000 miles in 51 years. Crikey. If you're the kind of person that gets the hots for a low-miler, no doubt that'll have you chomping at the bit from the off. We're talking a little over 800 miles a year, folks, but for me, this particular Citroën DS piqued my interest because, well, it's a DS. And before you harangue me for that, yes, I am as much of a sucker for sports cars as anyone. Matt's verdant Porsche 911 GT3 is right there at the fruity end of my automotive appreciation spectrum - but, at the other end, I am a bit of a softy for something, well, soft. And we've all heard tales of how soft a DS is; how they were used as camera cars to track the horses down racecourses, because nothing in the world could absorb divots like the DS's hydropneumatic domes.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO