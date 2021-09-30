CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Our country is worse off

San Mateo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

There are a lot of comments recently about the money spent wastefully on the recall vote. Why has no one mentioned the close to $100 million wasted on trying to impeach Trump. That was the most ridiculous waste of money but the Democrats don’t care about that. This new trillion-dollar-bill...

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Trump warns on 'scary' inflation will 'ravage our country'

Donald J. Trump joined Yahoo Finance for a wide-ranging conversation covering topics such as the U.S. economy, COVID-19 vaccines, cryptocurrencies, and his thinking on a third run for the presidency in 2024. The full interview will be released on Monday. Former President Donald Trump told Yahoo Finance that inflation is...
POTUS
Yellowhammer News

Tuberville slams Biden for multiple crises facing country — ‘Plunged our nation into domestic and international disarray’

In a Monday speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) outlined multiple ongoing crises gripping the nation which he believes to be a result of the Biden administration’s reversal from the policies of former President Donald Trump. From the fall of Afghanistan, the flood of illegal migrants...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: You caused us to lose our country

What have you done? You who voted in President Joe Biden and his cohorts to the most important office in the country. For starters, you caused us to lose our country. A country without secure borders is no longer a country. It was a deliberate action on the part of the Biden administration to open “the gates” to admit hundreds of thousands of illegal invaders in an effort to gain voters. So what did we get in the bargain? More COVID virus, more masking, more lockdowns and more costs to the taxpayers. To cap it off, Biden will force taxpayers to pay for lawyers for illegal migrants.
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

Other Countries’ Industrial Policies Don’t Justify Our Own

Cato today published my new White Paper on the perils of American industrial policy, and the timing couldn’t be better. The Senate, for example, has passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill) and the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, each of which contain numerous subsidies and other measures intended to boost American manufacturing and compete with China. Those bills now sit with the House, which is also considering a bunch of industrial policy proposals, such as special tax credits for union‐made electric vehicles, in President Biden’s $3.5 trillion “reconciliation package.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard: Leaders in our country 'lost sight' of our mission in Afghanistan

Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard criticized military leadership regarding the failed withdrawal efforts in Afghanista. Gabbard joined Fox News host Trey Gowdy on "Sunday Night in America" to discuss the recent Senate hearings regarding military leadership surrounding Afghanistan. "The United States went into Afghanistan to fight terrorism. Twenty years later,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Democrats
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
TIME

Americans Overwhelmingly Back Funding Home Care for the Elderly. Will It Survive in Democrats' Spending Bill?

With moderate Democrats threatening to tank the White House’s sweeping, $3.5 trillion economic package , President Joe Biden’s long-standing promise to support older and disabled Americans is in jeopardy. As a candidate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, Biden promised to protect these vulnerable groups, and this spring he initially proposed spending $400 billion on “home and community-based services” (HCBS)—an umbrella term for care that allows older and disabled Americans to live independently, outside of institutional settings. An important House committee later cut that proposed funding to $190 billion in the Democrats’ bill. Now, key Democrats, including Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, are balking at the package’s total price tag. On Thursday, Manchin said he would not support a bill costing more than $1.5 trillion—a benchmark that would require Democratic leaders to trim their agenda by nearly two-thirds. As Democrats scramble to rewrite the bill, advocates fear that the home care provisions are likely on the chopping block. One reason is that they’re among the most expensive sections in the bill. Another is that the provisions, while broadly popular, face an enormous amount of competition from other big-ticket items, including a paid leave program, universal pre-K , and measures to prevent climate change, in the crowded spending bill. With Democrats looking to shave as much as two trillion, it’s a zero-sum game: if one program gets funding, that money must come from somewhere else. While many Democratic legislators say they support more funding for home care, few powerful lawmakers list the plan as their number one goal. And even influential supporters of the provisions, like AARP and Service Employees International Union (SEIU)—competing against lobbying juggernauts such as the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—are bracing for significant cuts. Advocates for elderly and disabled Americans are gearing for an even bigger fight—spending on ad campaigns, furiously writing and calling lawmakers, and hoping to rally support for prioritizing the funding. They say the investment in home care is desperately needed not only to prevent a looming crisis in senior care as Baby Boomers age into their 70s, but also to prevent a replay of the devastation that COVID-19 brought to nursing homes last year. Funding for home care is also, advocates point out, the most popular piece of Biden’s overwhelmingly popular economic agenda. A Data for Progress poll conducted Sept. 10 to 13 found that 79% of likely voters supported investing in long-term care for seniors and people with disabilities, including 87% of Democrats and 75% of Republicans. A more recent poll found that Democrats, Independents and Republicans all view long-term care as among the most important parts of Biden’s agenda. “This is our moment to really provide transformative change to how we care for seniors and people with disabilities,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey told TIME earlier this year. “If we don’t get it right in this moment, I’m not sure we’re going to be able to do this for 10, 20 years.”
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Tens of thousands march for US abortion rights

Wearing pink hats and T-shirts and shouting "Hands off my body," tens of thousands of women took to the streets across the United States on Saturday in protests aimed at countering a conservative drive to restrict access to abortions. In Washington, about 10,000 protesters rallied in a square near the White House under sunny skies before marching to the US Supreme Court, which will have the final say on the contentious issue. The protesters held signs that read "Mind your uterus" and "Make abortion legal," with several women -- and men -- dressed like late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, America's iconic women's rights crusader, who died last year. The perennial fight over the procedure in America has become even more intense since a Texas law went into effect September 1 banning almost all abortions, unleashing a fierce counterattack in the courts and Congress, but with few public demonstrations until now.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Fake His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot ‘In A Fake White House’?

An image shared on Instagram claims President Joe Biden faked his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot “in a fake White House.”. Photos and videos show Biden did not fake his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. While receiving his third dose, he sat in front of a backdrop located in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex that has been used for previous events.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Feuding Democrats hint at compromise on Biden's embattled agenda

Progressive Democrats signaled Sunday they are willing to compromise to get US President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda through Congress, but a tough fight lay ahead to overcome deep party divisions. Former president Donald Trump, who still wields considerable power within the Republican party, blasted the spending plan in a statement Sunday. 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

At 60, Peace Corps is still what we can do for our country

Sept. 22 marks the 60th anniversary of the day President John F. Kennedy signed into law legislation creating the Peace Corps. The Peace Corps was first named in legislation introduced by Minnesota's U.S. Sen. Hubert Humphrey, who spent two years sharing his Peace Corps vision with members of Congress before persuading Kennedy of its viability.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy