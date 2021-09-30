CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 years ago in Spokane: A paper’s plan for World Series updates seemed modern in 1921, and a woman’s long-lost gold was in sight — even though she wasn’t

Cover picture for the articleThe Spokane Daily Chronicle announced that it would deliver up-to-the-minute World Series updates the modern way, via telegraph wire and megaphone. The Associated Press would send the play-by-play accounts over its wire service, and then Joe Adams, a local announcer, would relay it via megaphone from a balcony at the Chronicle office to the gathered crowds on Monroe Street.

