HEADLINES: Dutchess County sheriff passes away, student hit by van, MTA expansion approved

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.

Longtime Dutchess County Sheriff Adrian "Butch" Anderson has died. The 72-year-old veteran law enforcement officer joined the department in 1970 and was elected sheriff in 1999. He also served as mayor of his hometown of Pawling from 1983 to 1991. He leaves behind his wife, Danielle Giametta Anderson, and three children.

A Yonkers student is suffering from serious injuries this morning after being struck by a van while walking to school. It happened in the area of Stratton Street and Palmer Road at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 15-year-old was taken to a local trauma center. An assistant principal at the school went with her. No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

It may soon be a little easier to get to your destination when commuting from the Hudson Valley to Manhattan. The MTA's plan to bring the Metro-North to Seventh Avenue has officially received federal approval. The project will use the existing Amtrak line between Penn Station and New Rochelle to connect to the Metro-North. According to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News, the project is expected to take four to five years to complete.