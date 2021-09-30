Dollar Tree to introduce products costing up to $5

After years of strictly remaining a dollar store, Dollar Tree is letting its customers know that they can expect products that will now cost anywhere from $1 to $5.

Dollar Tree says the price increases are a result of higher wages and shipping costs. These higher-priced items will be in 500 of the chain’s locations this year, and in additional locations through 2024.

Dollar Tree says that eventually, 5,000 of its stores will have products costing over $1.