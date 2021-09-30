CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Dollar Tree to introduce products costing up to $5

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8gy1_0cCgwoZj00

After years of strictly remaining a dollar store, Dollar Tree is letting its customers know that they can expect products that will now cost anywhere from $1 to $5.

Dollar Tree says the price increases are a result of higher wages and shipping costs. These higher-priced items will be in 500 of the chain’s locations this year, and in additional locations through 2024.

Dollar Tree says that eventually, 5,000 of its stores will have products costing over $1.

Comments / 1

Related
Parade

Dollar Tree is Raising Their Prices—Here's What We Know

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, Dollar Tree Inc. announced a price increase in almost all its stores. In a press release attempting to present the price hike as a good thing, they said, “based on positive customer reaction and the success of its new Combo and Dollar Tree Plus store formats, the Company plans to begin adding new price points above $1 across all Dollar Tree Plus stores and will begin testing additional price points above $1 in selected legacy Dollar Tree stores.”
BUSINESS
panolian.com

Dollar Tree planning to sell some items for more than $1

The buck has stopped at Dollar Tree Inc. The retailer, which sells nearly everything for a dollar in its namesake chain, plans to add more products at slightly higher prices, highlighting the pressure on companies to offset cost increases for a range of goods. Dollar Tree said it would start...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar Tree#Dollar Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
money.com

With Dollar Tree Hiking Prices Above $1, Are There Any True Dollar Stores Left?

The dollar store in America is a dying breed — and yet it's more successful than ever. How could that be? On the one hand, the dollar store is arguably the hottest category in the retail world. Dollar stores are on pace to account for an astonishing 40% of new stores opening this year in the U.S. And the three major dollar store chains — Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree — already operate nearly 33,000 locations in North America, far more than Walmart, CVS, Target, Rite Aid and Costco combined.
RETAIL
rd.com

The Real Difference Between Dollar Tree and Dollar General

The dollar store is the perfect place to go to pick up some cheap party supplies or that other roll of paper towels. Chances are, you’ll leave the store having spent less than ten dollars. If you find yourself spending a little more than expected, it might be because you’re not actually at a “true” dollar store. (Pro tip: Find out everything else dollar store employees aren’t telling you.)
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Dollar Tree will sell higher priced items but costs are a concern

Dollar Tree Inc. was downgraded to sector weight from overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets as analysts express concern over higher supply chain and labor costs. Retailers across the board have been impacted by bottlenecks at the ports, factory shutdowns overseas and other challenges across the supply chain. Dollar Tree said during its most recent earnings that one of its ships was delayed for two months after a crew member tested positive for COVID. KeyBanc also says Dollar Tree will soon face the risk from comparisons with results boosted by stimulus checks. "We applaud the ongoing evolution of Dollar Tree's multi-price strategy, and see it as a powerful tool to improve sales and margins over the next 5-10 years," wrote analysts led by Bradley Thomas. "However, we believe the announcement comes as a surprise following years of commitment to the $1 price point and seems more of a reaction to rising inflationary pressures." Dollar Tree stock soared 16.5% on Wednesday then closed down 4.8% on Thursday. Shares are down 11.4% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 14.7% for the period.
RETAIL
stockxpo.com

Dollar Tree, Christmas Tree Shops Outgrow Their Names

Marc Salkovitz saw lots of opportunities when he and his wife purchased dozens of Christmas Tree Shops, and one big problem: The most Christmassy thing about the chain was the name. The stores sell everything from bedding to office furniture but good luck finding shoppers who know it. “It’s a...
RETAIL
Best Life

Dollar Tree Just Announced a Major Change to Pricing

There are a number of dollar stores across the U.S., but as time's gone on, very few shops have stayed true to their name and managed to continue offering products for just $1. Dollar Tree largely stuck to that price point until 2019, when the retailer began opening new Dollar Tree Plus stores, which offer sections of items for $3 to $5. Then, earlier this year, the Dollar Tree started opening up combo stores, which merge Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, a discount store the former company acquired in 2015. And now, instead of opening up more spin-off stores with new price points, Dollar Tree just announced a major change in pricing for its original brand. Read on to find out what may change the next time you shop at Dollar Tree.
RETAIL
Sacramento Observer

Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Dollar Tree embedded in its very name what it stands for: Behind these doors, everything can be had for just $1. The mantra to which the Chesapeake, Virginia, company has held true for decades will now be only mostly true. After expanding nationwide from only a...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
myv949.com

Say What? Dollar Tree Announces It Will Now Start Selling Items That Cost More A $1 In Stores

#Roommates, regardless if you have ample coins or not, the allure of getting an endless amount of items from Dollar Tree for $1 is almost too good to pass up—but based on a recent announcement from the company, things are about to change. Dollar Tree just confirmed that it will now begin selling items in stores that are priced over the usual $1 and customers are already voicing their displeasure.
RETAIL
News 12

News 12

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy