Camerimage to Honor Colin Tilley for Achievement in Music Videos

By Peter Caranicas
 5 days ago

EnergaCamerimage, the cinematography-based film festival, will honor filmmaker and director Colin Tilley with its Achievement in Music Videos Award at its 29th edition, which will take place in Torun, Poland, on November 13 – 20, 2021.

Tilley, CEO and owner of Boy in the Castle Productions, is a self-taught Bay Area filmmaker who began his directorial career shooting and editing music videos for local rappers at age 19. He eventually gained industry attention and moved south to Los Angeles, where he had access to a new level of talent.

Artists for whom Tilley has written and directed music videos include Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber , Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Enrique Iglesias, Zendaya , Justin Timberlake, 50 Cent, Usher, Rita Ora, Cheryl Cole, Wiz Khalifa and The Band Perry. He directed and produced his first short film, “Mr. Happy,” starring Chance the Rapper, in 2014 and has also directed commercials for Reebok, YSL, Fresh Empire, Beats by Dre, and Minaj’s perfume Pink Friday.

Tilley’s “Alright” music video for Lamar was nominated for Music Video of the Year for the 2016 Grammys. It also won the Video of the Year Award at Camerimage and Best Direction at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

In addition, Tilley won Video of the Year at the 2011 BET Awards for Chris Brown’s “Look at Me Now,” Best Male Video at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards for Justin Bieber’s “U Smile,” and Best Hip Hop Video at the 2015 Video Music Awards for Minaj’s “Anaconda.”

Most recently, Tilley directed “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” a concept feature film starring Halsey and scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, with costumes by Vivian Westwood.

In addition to receiving his award at this year’s Camerimage, Tilley will also sit on the jury of the fest’s music video competition.

IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

On Album Chart, Drake Fends Off Youngboy Never Broke Again in a Photo Finish

It went down to the wire, but Drake held onto the top spot on the Rolling Stone album chart for a fourth consecutive week, barely fending off strong first-week returns for Youngboy Never Broke Again’s “Sincerely, Kentrell.” Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” album is not suffering too much of a week-to-week decline, falling from 168,200 album-equivalent units last week to 133,700 this time to again claim the top spot. Youngboy Never Broke Again came in very close behind with 131,600 album units. His tallies for the week included 10,200 album sales, far above Drake’s, which stood at 1,300 albums sold during the week....
MUSIC
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Lil Nas X gives birth to new album 'Montero'

Congratulations are in order for Lil Nas X — who labored for months before finally giving birth to his debut album, "Montero." The gleefully button-pushing "Industry Baby" singer-rapper marked the occasion with a new promotional video, shared with his 10.7 million followers through Instagram on Friday. The now-viral clip depicts...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Missy Elliott Reveals Surprising Secret About Aaliyah’s ‘4 Page Letter’ Ad-Libs

Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Missy Elliott often interacts with her fans on Twitter, sometimes unearthing some inside information involving her music industry past. On Wednesday (September 28), Misdemeanor provided a little insight into Aaliyah’s ad-libs on the 1996 One In A Million single,”4 Page Letter,” in which she begins the track with, “Yo, turn my music up. Up some more. Up some more. Up a little bit more.” According to Missy, it was all a happy accident.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

G-Eazy and Demi Lovato Open Up About Struggles in Raw “Breakdown” Performance

G-Eazy and Demi Lovato appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” yesterday evening to perform a track off of the rapper’s new album These Things Happen Too. The live performance of “Breakdown” replicated the song’s official music video, positioning the duo on opposite sides of the stage, with G-Eazy cast in darkness and Lovato under bright golden lights. As Lovato sings, media headlines written about her 2018 heroin overdose flashed on the screen behind her.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Critics react to Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s reunion album, ‘Love for Sale,’ which is Bennett’s ‘final gift to the world’

Dance pop star Lady Gaga and legendary crooner Tony Bennett seemed like an odd combo when they teamed up for their 2014 collaboration album “Cheek to Cheek.” But it proved a successful match-up, topping the Billboard 200, certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, and winning them a Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Album. Now comes their followup “Love for Sale,” a collection of Cole Porter covers that is likely to be their last collaboration, and likely the last album that Bennett ever records since the beloved 95-year-old has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. What do critics think...
MUSIC
NME

ITZY return with high-energy music video for ‘Loco’

K-pop girl group ITZY have made their highly anticipated return with new single ‘Loco’. ‘Loco’ was written and composed by South Korean production group Galactika, who also worked on ITZY’s hit 2020 single ‘Wannabe’. The new song, which also dropped alongside a high-energy music video, opens the quintet’s freshly released first full-length album ‘Crazy In Love’.
WORLD
Variety

Variety

