Saltillo names soccer complex after former Parks & Rec director

SALTILLO • The city of Saltillo honored one of its own Tuesday, naming the soccer complex at the local sportsplex after the former Parks & Recreation director who fought to bring it to life.

City officials, family and friends gathered for a ribbon-cutting and unveiling of the arch at the Andy Loden Soccer Complex at the W.K. Webb Sportsplex. A lifelong Saltillo resident, Loden joined the department in 2004 and was named director in June 2018.

During his tenure, Loden worked tirelessly to expand the programs offered to children in Saltillo. He was instrumental in creating soccer, basketball and tennis programs for youth.

Loden's efforts were cut short when he struck with a sudden and inevitably fatal illness in March 2020.

Current Saltillo Park & Rec director Alex Wilcox knew of Loden and his efforts while working for Tupelo. When he was hired last fall, one of his goals was to begin working on something to honor his predecessor.

Former Mayor Rex Smith said Loden's death was a shock to everyone, but the soccer complex was his his dream, and it will become his legacy.

"He's got this generation (of kids)," Smith said. "One day, someone will look up at this arch and ask, 'Who is Andy Loden?' The kids here today will be able to say, 'He was the one who started all this.'"

Steve Dillard served multiple stints as the Saltillo Parks & Rec director. Even though he was the boss, he always considered Loden his co-director.

Dillard recalled just how bad the dirt was under the soccer complex and how much work Loden had to do to transform them into the pristine fields played on today.

"It took a lot of work, but he loved it and took a lot of pride," Dillard said at Wednesday's ceremony. "He was a great man. I hope this will be a tribute to him for years and years and years.

While he was well regarded for his hard work and his passion for putting Saltillo first, Loden was also known for his sense of humor and his infectious laugh.

"Andy was easygoing and always had a dry sense of humor," Smith said.

Dillard agreed, and said Loden always helped his crew start their days off in the right frame of mind.

"He would always add some levity to the Tuesday morning department head meetings," said Dillard.

Nathan Murff served as an assistant coach when Loden took over the Saltillo Junior Legion baseball team from 2002 through 2004.

"He kept us laughing," Murff said. "We would ride with him. All he had to do was start laughing and he would get us going. We'd be laughing so hard we couldn't breathe."