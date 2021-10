CARLISLE, Ky. — It has been more than two months after devastating floodwaters hit Carlisle, and residents are still cleaning up. They hope to never go through this again, but experts studying recent weather patterns say this part of the country is in for much more flooding. With changing environment and weather patterns, flood risks are expected to increase in Kentucky. University of Kentucky professor Alan Fryar said 302,486 properties are already at risk and within 30 years, about 309,825 will be at risk. Fryar is a professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at UK.

