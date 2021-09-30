Ellen Pompeo had fight with Denzel Washington
Ellen Pompeo refused to speak to Denzel Washington after they had a row on the set of 'Grey’s Anatomy'. The 'Training Day' actor was brought in to direct a season 12 episode of the medical drama called 'The Sound of Silence' - in which Ellen's character, Meredith Grey, had her jaw broken by an epileptic patient - but the 51-year-old actress wasn't convinced he was the right person for the job, and they eventually clashed when she went off script.www.djournal.com
Comments / 0