Ellen Pompeo had fight with Denzel Washington

Cover picture for the articleEllen Pompeo refused to speak to Denzel Washington after they had a row on the set of 'Grey’s Anatomy'. The 'Training Day' actor was brought in to direct a season 12 episode of the medical drama called 'The Sound of Silence' - in which Ellen's character, Meredith Grey, had her jaw broken by an epileptic patient - but the 51-year-old actress wasn't convinced he was the right person for the job, and they eventually clashed when she went off script.

