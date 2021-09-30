AROUND THE BEND: Conservation grant received for Eder property, and more

The Truro Community Preservation Committee has announced a new mini-grant program with funding available in community housing, open space, historic preservation and recreation. The mini-grants are for projects costing up to $20,000. Applications may be submitted by local organizations, town boards and committees, and groups of 10 or more citizens. Applications are due Nov. 1. The goals of the mini-grant program include increasing the number and diversity of applicants, supporting creative ideas, pilot projects and studies to suggest more extensive projects for the future, and building community by working together on small, doable projects. The public is invited to learn more at a meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. Info: contact Mary Rogers at mary.rogers@wellfleet-ma.gov or visit https://www.truro-ma.gov/community-preservation-committee.