Greek Fest 2021 starts Friday
42nd ANNUAL GREEK FEST – A DELICIOUS KNOXVILLE TRADITION. Dates/time: Oct. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd ; Fri and Sat 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Sun 11:00 – 6:00. The 42nd annual Greek Fest will take place at St. George Greek Orthodox Church (4070 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919) and is sure to once again be a favorite tradition of the Knoxville community. Features include authentic Greek food and pastries, church tours, live music, traditional Greek dancing and costumes, and shopping.knoxfocus.com
Comments / 0