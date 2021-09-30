CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedata emerges from stealth with $70M and groundbreaking chip technology to accelerate big data analytics processing

By Ingrid Lunden
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news comes after a period in which Israel-based Speedata has piloted its tech with a mix of large companies — hardware makers, end users, big-name cloud providers — to show how it can speed up their workloads, which it has, by some two orders of magnitude, CEO and co-founder Jonathan Friedmann told TechCrunch. Speedata is a fabless chip startup, so the next steps will be to produce the chips and ink commercial deals, likely with some of those running tests with the company.

