Lessons from COVID-19 may benefit those with chronic lung diseases

By Brandpoint (BPT)
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(BPT) - A greater focus on respiratory conditions and new research could help us better manage diseases like pulmonary fibrosis. September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, a time to drive awareness of pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and its most lethal form called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). While PF and its symptoms are often under-recognized by patients, medical professionals like Dr. Sachin Gupta, practicing pulmonologist and Senior Medical Director at Genentech, are hopeful that the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a greater focus on respiratory health and the impact of other diseases that affect breathing and the lungs.

